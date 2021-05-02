HERTFORD — Scores of mourners paid their final respects to Andrew Brown Jr. in Hertford Sunday morning during the first of two public viewings for the Elizabeth City man shot to death by Pasquotank sheriff's deputies just over a week and a half ago.
Darius Horton, the funeral director handling the funeral arrangements for Brown's family, watched as television news crews and reporters parked their vehicles and set up their cameras outside his Horton’s Funeral Home and Cremations prior to the viewing.
Photojournalists clicked photos and asked questions of people as they entered and left Horton's funeral home on Dobbs Street. Many of those attending the walk-through viewing appeared on their way to church.
Horton allowed journalists to take photographs inside the funeral home's sanctuary — a large room filled with roses — for about 30 minutes with the understanding they would not take photographs of Brown’s remains.
Brown’s family was not present for the viewing, but were scheduled to attend a second viewing at Museum of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
In the funeral home’s foyer, a television mounted above a grandfather clock showed a photo of Brown dressed in a black suit and wearing a white tie. A message next to the photo noted Brown's birthday — March 13, 1978 — and the day he was killed just a few weeks after his 43rd birthday: April 21, 2021.
A member of Horton’s staff, Minister Hortensia Hayes, helped direct journalists inside the funeral home and asked mourners to sign the guest book perched on a podium. Gospel music played in the background.
Seated at a table in a quiet den by the front door, Horton, who is also a city councilor in Elizabeth City, described Brown's shooting death by Pasquotank deputies as "a tough time for our community."
"Being with the family and seeing their pain, their emotion and their hurt has put me in a more peculiar place than probably so many other funerals because I am so hands-on," he said. "I see what they are going through. It is just pitiful, very hurtful.”
Horton said Brown's family is deeply distraught over his shooting death.
“They are devastated and distraught beyond what words can say,” he said. “The family is very heartbroken.”
Horton paused a moment. He then said handling the arrangements for Brown’s funeral is not any like anything he’s ever done before.
“As a funeral director, this is the hardest case that I’ve ever had to do," he said. "The reason I say that is because there are so many unanswered questions and so many things we don’t know. Death as a whole is hard, but when you have this type of death, this much national attention, and very little to no answers" it's even more difficult.
Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten has said Brown was shot by deputies as they attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at his residence at 411 Perry Street the morning of April 21. Wooten said seven deputies were involved in Brown's fatal shooting but only three fired their weapons. As a result, he returned four of the deputies he had placed on administrative leave after Brown's shooting to active duty; the other three remain on leave.
However, Wooten has not released a narrative of the incident at Brown's residence, citing the ongoing investigation of Brown's fatal shooting by the State Bureau of Investigation and four North Carolina sheriff's offices.
Deputies' body camera footage showing Brown's fatal shooting has not been publicly released. Last week, a Superior Court judge rejected a media consortium's petition to have the courts release the footage. Judge Jeff Foster did agree, however, to Brown's son, Khalil Ferebee's petition to release the footage from four body cameras and one dash camera to Brown's family. Foster ordered the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office on Wednesday to disclose the footage to Brown's family within 10 days and release it to them no later than in 45 days. He also ordered deputies' faces and identifying badges to be blurred so they could not be identified.
Chantel Cherry-Lassiter, one of the attorneys representing the Brown family, saw a 20-second video clip from one of the body cameras on Monday. She said at a press conference later that Brown was shot from behind as he appeared to drive away from deputies. She also said Brown had his hands on the steering wheel of his car as he tried to get away. An independent autopsy of Brown's body performed by a pathologist hired by the Brown family's attorneys showed he was shot five times, four times in the arm and once in the back of the head.
At Wednesday's hearing on whether the body camera footage should be released, District Attorney Andrew Womble — who argued against public release of the footage — appeared to dispute Cherry-Lassiter's version of what happened. He reminded Foster — who reviewed the body camera footage prior to the hearing — that Brown's vehicle "made contact" with deputies as he drove both backward and forward prior to shots being fired.
Horton said he was disturbed by Womble's release of those details from the body camera footage of Brown's shooting death, particularly since the full footage hasn't been released.
"To watch the district attorney kind of argue for points of the video that have not been released, it is very disturbing to me," Horton said. "Lot of questions, to say the least.”
According to Horton, Brown's body will be transported via horse-drawn carriage around 10:45 a.m. Monday from Waterfront Park to Fountain of Life Church for his funeral that starts at noon.
Funeral attendance is by invitation only. The church is located at 1107 U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Noted civil rights leaders the Rev. Al Sharpton and the Rev. William Barber will deliver eulogies at the service, Horton said.
Daily Advance Managing Editor Julian Eure contributed to this report.