SOUTH MILLS — Scores of residents and visitors watched and waved Saturday as their neighbors paraded along Main Street in the South Mills Volunteer Fire Department's annual Christmas Parade.

Seated on folding chairs or blankets along the parade route — or in some cases, on front porches — spectators watched as school, church and community groups rolled by on floats, high school students enrolled in FFA paraded with their animals, and the Camden County Marching Bruins performed Christmas songs and other musics.