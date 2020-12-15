An author who is also the former wife of Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has donated $15 million to Elizabeth City State University, the university's largest single gift from a single donor.
ECSU announced the gift from MacKenzie Scott on Tuesday.
“I would like to thank Ms. Scott for her investment in Elizabeth City State University and our mission of producing graduates who are prepared to be leaders and contributing members of society,” Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon said in a press release.
Dixon said ECSU plans to use Scott's gift on a range of initiatives and programs — everything from enhancing academic excellence and student experience to building athletic success and developing faculty and staff.
“This gift was given to ECSU to support the direction and vision we have for the university,” Dixon said. “Ms. Scott’s investment in ECSU recognizes the work we have done, and the plans we have for continuing to elevate this great institution.”
Dixon said Scott's gift also will help improve ECSU's "financial footing for long-term stability.”
“We also will invest in innovative priorities and respond to opportunities that our limited resources and restricted budgets do not allow,” Dixon said.
In July, The New York Times said that Scott, one of the world's richest women, had given away $1.7 billion to a number of organizations and groups that include historically black colleges and universities.
In a Medium post, Scott listed more than 100 organizations that had received her donations.
“I gave each a contribution and encouraged them to spend it on whatever they believe best serves their efforts,” Scott said in the post.
Scott was married to Bezos for 25 years and has an estimated net worth of $36 billion, The Times reported.