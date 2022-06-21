Pasquotank commissioners got a case of inflation-induced sticker shock Monday night after being told that the county's cost to recycle scrap tires will be considerably more next fiscal year.
Commissioners were told the cost of transporting scrap tires to a processor is going up 267% while the cost of recycling a ton of scrap tires is going up 45%.
The transportation fee also has a diesel fuel surcharge attached that is dependent on the price of diesel fuel. The additional charge could be as much as an additional 30 cents a mile when diesel is priced between $2.50 and $2.74 a gallon — up to an additional 80 cents a mile when diesel costs more than $5 a gallon.
The county spent just over $140,000 in fiscal year 2020-21 to recycle scrap tires, a service it is required to provide. Pasquotank, however, received around $64,000 from the state to offset that cost.
Commissioners approved a contract with Cameron-based Central Carolina Holdings that will have the county paying $85 per ton plus a $1,792-per-load transportation fee and a fuel surcharge for the 448-mile roundtrip to the Moore County town. The county's per-ton cost will be adjusted for inflation each March of the five-year contract.
Pasquotank currently pays Central Carolina $58.61 a ton for scrap tire removal as well as a $488.80 per load transportation fee and fuel surcharge. The current contract that ends June 30 included a 2-percent per ton annual increase.
Pasquotank Solid Waste Director Brad Gardner said the county receives around 1,000 tons of tires for recycling and that Central Carolina hauls between 80 and 100 loads a year.
Based on that tonnage and a minimum of 80 loads a year the county will pay around $230,000 next fiscal year, not including fuel surcharges.
“By law, we have to offer this service,” Gardner said.
Gardner told commissioners that Central Carolina is the only viable option in the region for scrap tire recycling. The only other company in the state that recycles tires is near Charlotte.
“It is getting more and more expensive and some of the reason is that there is so much fuel involved in taking these loads to Cameron, North Carolina,” Gardner said. “We looked across the (Virginia) border in Waverly but they do not offer transportation and they charge by the tire. They are real cost-prohibitive.”
The county recoups part of the cost by receiving money from the state’s 2% fee attached to new tire purchases by consumers. That amounted to $57,743 for the county at the end of the 2020-21 fiscal year. The county can also apply for grants if the new purchase fee doesn’t cover the cost of recycling. It received only $6,650 in 2020-21, however.
That steep increase had County Manager Sparty Hammett telling commissioners that he is looking into ways to reduce Pasquotank’s cost of recycling tires. The county’s 2022-23 budget includes no solid waste fee increases.
Hammett said that other counties are facing similar increases and that asking state lawmakers to increase the fee on new tire purchases is one option. He suggested asking county lobbyist Jackson Stancil look into the issue.
“If the tire disposal fee was covering the cost (of recycling), that would be another thing, but it is not,” Hammett said. “That may be something to look at.’’
Hammett also told commissioners that county staff will conduct an in-house study to look at all solid waste operations.
“We need to look at all aspects of operations,’’ Hammett said. “Are there better ways of doing business? Can we get together with surrounding counties to see if there is a regional approach to this?”
Hammett told commissioners that while the contract with Central Carolina is for five years, the county can get out after a year or at the end of any other subsequent year.
“These are incredibly high costs,” Hammett said. “If we do find another option, we can end it (the contract) at the end of this year or any subsequent year. This gives us a little more time to dig into it. We may find another alternative and this gives us the ability to end this contract.”