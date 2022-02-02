A screening of a documentary film about Black veterans who served in World War II, a celebration of Scottish poet Robert Burns, and the grand opening of a business where they let you throw axes at a target are among the events planned for Friday's First Friday ArtWalk in Elizabeth City.
More than 40 artists and their works will be featured at 24 venues during this month's showcase of the arts in the city's downtown. Events Friday get under at 4 p.m. and continue through 7 p.m. But as it has in the past, Coasters Downtown Draught House will kick off ArtWalk on Thursday with a brewery event featuring Coastal Fermentory, a craft brewery based in Newport News, Virginia, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Directors Jeff Whelan and Clarence Goss will screen their film, "In the Face of Adversity: The Service Legacy of African American Veterans of World War II," at Arts of the Albemarle during ArtWalk Friday. AoA will also host its featured artist of the month, Alexis Joyner, and a jazz ensemble led by Douglas Jackson.
Page After Page Bookstore at 111 S. Water Street, will host a Robert Burns Party Night celebrating Scotland's most famous poet. The bookstore will also host David Robertson, who will be showcasing his carved stone Pict symbols, and give ArtWalkers a preview of its Author Extravaganza planned for Saturday at 1 p.m.
Kin'Folk Mobile Axe Throwing will host its grand opening and ribbon cutting at 206 N. Poindexter Street during ArtWalk. The new business will also host jewelry artist Haley Bradley of Ava Jade Jewelry.
Museum of the Albemarle will host a reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. celebrating the opening of Christina Lorena Weisner and Matt Keene's "River Cube Project, Neuse River NC 2019-22" exhibit.
The River Cube Project combines sculpture, drawings, data, audio visual materials, and scientific and social research, and is the culmination of a three-week, 275-mile trip down the Neuse River that Weisner took last year with Keene, a biologist and systems scientist.
Also participating in Friday's ArtWalk are the following venues and their featured artists:
• Sunny Cove Boutique, 613 E. Main Street; Collins Clay Company, maker of handmade clay jewelry
• Harbor Pharmacy, 606 E. Main Street; artist Varick Taylor
• Latitude 36 at Harbor Centre, 606 E. Main Street; face painting by Shelia Schultheiss.
• Sultry Scent Company at Harbor Centre, 606 E. Main Street; candles and other creations
• Zaribel’s and Joel Onais Photography, 113 N. Water Street; 10 local artisans and vendors
• Seven Sounds Brewing Company, 112 N. Water Street; acrylic and oil painter Vicki Thatcher
• Crank’s Shoe Repair, 509 E. Colonial Avenue; works of owner Ernest Banks and artworks by William C. Hoffman
• Pine & Porch, 105 E. Colonial Avenue; Rustic Seaside
• Elizabeth City Pizza Co., 507 E. Main; Lindsay Doughty, handmade ceramics, soaps, bath bombs
• Water’s Edge Boutique & Virginia Dare Arcade, 507 E. Main; multiple artisans and vendors
• InStitches Embroidery & Gifts, 513 E. Main; Abi Senn of HoneyBee Artisan Goods and works of Noah Carroll Art
• Small Town Trendz, 510 E. Main; Bee's Southern Designs, Candy Coated Sweetz and Animal Land
• Bijoux Vibes, 104 S. Poindexter Street; TK Jewelry by Talia Krites
• Jade Whale Co., 605 E. Main; Leponic Studios LLC representatives
• Big Boss Burritos, 110 N. Poindexter; pop artist/cartoonist LeShawn Williams and artist Joanii Fluette of Weeksville Mermaid Collective.
Four venues will feature live music during and after ArtWalk. Sanctuary Design Co. at 601 E. Main will host musician Drew Gregory. The SweetEasy at 112 S. Poindexter will host an acoustic ukulele and guitar performance by Evan Nowarah, who also will be showcasing prints of his artwork.
After ArtWalk, Timothy Roy and Woody Wood will be performing from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 2 Souls Wine Bar at 513 E. Main. Also, Eric Dunlow will perform from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Ghost Harbor Brewing Company at 602 E. Colonial.
Port Discover will host be hosting its First Friday Art In for kids from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. All About Improv with Christina will be on hand.