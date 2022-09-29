She may have lived in Elizabeth City for less than a year, but Lynn Scull already knows plenty about the city and the wider Albemarle area.
As a Museum of the Albemarle volunteer, Scull is surrounded by exhibits that feature striking details about a region described by some as half land and half water.
“The Albemarle region is vast and diverse. Its history spans maritime, military, social, cultural and agricultural history,” Scull said. “Having a place where individuals and groups of all ages can visit and learn at their own pace allows our community to grow together rather than apart.”
As a licensed attorney and an American history buff, Scull figured the museum was the logical place to look for a volunteer opportunity after moving to Elizabeth City with her husband in November 2020.
The Sculls had raised their family in Enfield, Connecticut, and decided to move south to escape that state’s higher taxes and snowy winters. They checked out a number of towns and cities, measuring each for close access to healthcare, an airport, higher education, and water for recreational boating.
After looking at New Bern, the couple decided on Elizabeth City because it checked many of the boxes they were looking for as a place to retire. Besides the museum and Arts of the Albemarle, Scull said she was really impressed that Elizabeth City had a modern library downtown.
She figured a volunteer role at the museum would allow her to educate herself about the Albemarle region and its history and then share what she was learning with visitors.
“Any place we’ve ever lived, I’ve wanted to get to know the history of the location,” Scull said. “Not the politics so much; just the history so I could have enough information to have a conversation with someone. I figured I could do that by starting with the local museum.”
Although her duties are flexible, Scull usually collaborates with a team of other volunteers to greet guests at the museum’s reception desk. She provides a brief overview of the museum exhibits, explains the museum’s policies and offers suggestions for groups who visit.
Scull also has helped the museum’s education curator, Lori Meads, prepare age-appropriate history materials for visiting school groups.
Scull said her volunteer work at the museum has been such a rewarding experience, she’s thought it might even spark a third career for her. In Connecticut she was a “full-time” volunteer and mom while her kids were growing up, even serving on her town’s board of education at one point.
After her children were grown, she decided to attend law school while in her 50s. After graduating and passing the bar, she would go on to practice law for more than a decade, focusing on education and “guardianship” law before her retirement.
Scull is confident other people would enjoy volunteering at the museum — even for just a few hours a month.
“My long dormant love of history has returned,” she said. “I have learned that even the most ‘bored’ person can find something interesting at MoA.”
What are those benefits others might find from volunteering at the museum?
“It offers avenues to broaden your mind, helps you meet others and it offers a chance to fill a need,” Scull said.
According to Meads, the museum currently has 38 volunteers. She describes the work they do as “awesome.”
“The museum could not do what we do without volunteers,” she said in an email. “They are all our lifesavers in more ways than they can imagine.”
Meads said the museum’s docents not only support the museum’s operations by volunteering to help with scheduled school groups, camps, and special programming; they also help by staffing the information desks on the museum’s first and second floors.
“They respond to emails for assistance and, at times, stop by to see if they can help,” she said. “They are quick to adjust and accept changes to make the experience for visitors more enjoyable.”
Meads said the museum may not have the largest group of volunteers, but those it does have are “mighty.”
“We are grateful for each and every one of them no matter if they are visible to the public or behind the scenes,” she said.
Want to know more about volunteering at Museum of the Albemarle? Visit https://www.museumofthealbemarle.com/ or call 252-335-1453.
Managing Editor Julian Eure contributed to this report.