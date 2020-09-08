The search has resumed for a swimmer who went missing Monday in Currituck Sound off the coast of Duck.
State wildlife officers say the swimmer, a 34-year-old man from New Jersey, jumped off a pontoon boat to go swimming in the sound sometime before 12:30 p.m.
After swimming a while, the man began struggling in the water, officials said. The man's friends aboard the boat tossed him a life jacket but he couldn't reach it. The man submerged and did not resurface.
Local, state and federal agencies promptly began a search for the man. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, the Currituck Sheriff's Office, N.C. Marine Patrol, and the U.S. Coast Guard searched for the swimmer until dark on Monday.
The agencies, with the exception of the Coast Guard, resumed the search at 8 a.m. today. Wildlife officials also planned to bring in a plane to assist with the search.
A wildlife official said the missing swimmer is a native of India working for an information technology company in New Jersey.