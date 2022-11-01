Currituck Sheriff's deputies say this man, Corey Tyrick Smith, 22, of Elizabeth City, escaped custody while being booked, Tuesday morning. Police in Currituck were searching the Maple area throughout Tuesday afternoon.
MAPLE – Law enforcement officers in Currituck are searching for an Elizabeth City man who escaped custody, Tuesday.
Corey Tyrick Smith, 22, of Elizabeth City, was in the process of being booked by the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office when at around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday he fled the unit’s booking area, a Currituck Sheriff’s news release states. Officers were awaiting a magistrate’s order for the arrest warrant when Smith bolted out a nearby door and ran into the wood line near the Maple Detention Center, which is located off Maple Road.
Smith had been picked up by Currituck deputies for a warrant out of Pasquotank County for failure to appear in court to face a charge of felony larceny, the release states.
Smith was handcuffed at the time of his escape and was last seen wearing a coat, slim fit jeans and black shoes, according to a photo attached to the release. In the photo, he appears to still be handcuffed. He was last known to be unarmed.
Several law enforcement units, including a K9 unit, were searching the Maple area for Smith. Residents with information about his whereabouts are asked to call Currituck Communications at 252-453-3633 or 911.