Currituck Sheriff's deputies say this man, Corey Tyrick Smith, 22, of Elizabeth City, escaped custody while being booked, Tuesday morning. Police in Currituck were searching the Maple area throughout Tuesday afternoon. 

MAPLE – Law enforcement officers in Currituck are searching for an Elizabeth City man who escaped custody, Tuesday.

Corey Tyrick Smith, 22, of Elizabeth City, was in the process of being booked by the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office when at around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday he fled the unit’s booking area, a Currituck Sheriff’s news release states. Officers were awaiting a magistrate’s order for the arrest warrant when Smith bolted out a nearby door and ran into the wood line near the Maple Detention Center, which is located off Maple Road.