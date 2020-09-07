DUCK — A search was underway Monday for a New Jersey man who went missing while swimming in Currituck Sound off Duck.
Sgt. John Beardsley of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said the 34-year-old man, a native of India, was out with a group of five friends on a rented pontoon boat when he decided to go swimming in the sound.
After being in the water for a period of time, the man began to struggle, Beardsley said. The man’s friends threw him a life jacket but he was not able to reach it. The man submerged and did not resurface, Beardsley said.
The man’s friends reported his disappearance about 12:30 p.m., he said.
Beardsley was the first law enforcement official to reach the scene. He was joined in the search for the missing swimmer by deputies with the Currituck Sheriff’s Office and officers with N.C. Marine Patrol. A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter also searched from the air.
Beardsley said officials do not plan to release the man’s name until they’ve notified his family. The man, who works for an information technology company in New Jersey, is a foreign national working in the U.S. on a visa, he said.
Beardsley said officials planned to continue their search for the man until dark and will resume the search on Tuesday, he said.