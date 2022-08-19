A Pasquotank Couple is facing several charges after deputies’ search of their home uncovered fentanyl, cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Adrian Humphrey, 38, and Marvenia Riddick, 30, were arrested Thursday, Aug. 11, after Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant at their residence in the 1200 block of Winston Street, a sheriff’s office news release states.