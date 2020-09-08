DUCK — Searchers using a sonar device were able to locate and recover the body of a missing swimmer from Currituck Sound Tuesday afternoon.
The body of Sundara Baskar Pooraswamy-Chinna, 34, of New Jersey, was recovered about 5:20 p.m. in approximately 8 feet of water, Sgt. John Beardsley of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said Tuesday evening.
No foul play is suspected in Pooraswamy-Chinna's death, Beardsley said.
According to Beardsley, Pooraswamy-Chinna and five friends were out on Currituck Sound in a rented pontoon boat Monday when he decided to go swimming.
At some point, Pooraswamy-Chinna began struggling in the water, Beardsley said. His friends aboard the boat tossed him a life jacket but he couldn’t reach it. Pooraswamy-Chinna submerged and did not resurface, Beardsley said.
Local, state and federal agencies began searching for Pooraswamy-Chinna after his friends reported his disappearance about 12:30 p.m. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, the Currituck Sheriff’s Office, N.C. Marine Patrol, the Crawford Fire Department, and the U.S. Coast Guard searched for him until sunset on Monday.
The agencies, with the exception of the Coast Guard, resumed the search at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Beardsley said Hertford and Gates Emergency Management joined the search Tuesday with its side-scan sonar. Using the device, searchers were able to search underwater for Pooraswamy-Chinna, finding his body in the sound just inside Dare County near where he was last seen Monday.
Beardsley said Pooraswamy-Chinna was a native of India working for an information technology company in New Jersey.