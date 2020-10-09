CAMDEN — A second victim of a Camden house fire has died from injuries she suffered in the Sept. 30 blaze.
Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones said Margaret Berry Barham, 88, escaped the fire that burned the home at 114 Mercer Drive where she lived with her sister-in-law and her husband, Mary and Eddie Lawson.
Barham, who was attended to by emergency medical personnel, was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment of injuries she suffered in the fire, Jones said.
A spokeswoman for Sentara Healthcare said Wednesday that Barham died of her injuries at the hospital on Tuesday.
Timmy Chesson, assistant fire marshal for the Elizabeth City Fire Department, said Thursday he couldn’t confirm Barham had died because he hadn’t heard that officially from Norfolk officials.
While Barham managed to escape the fire, Jones said a second woman’s body was found in the house by firefighters. However, because she was “burned beyond recognition,” authorities have not been able to definitively identify the person, he said.
“We think we know but we can’t say anything officially until DNA and blood test results come back,” Jones said.
Jones said he didn’t know how long it might take to get those results.
The Elizabeth City Fire Marshal’s Office, which, along with the State Bureau of Investigation, is investigating the cause of the fire, similarly has declined to release any details about the first fire victim, saying its awaiting autopsy results.
Jones said the fire was reported by someone who drove by and saw smoke coming from the house.
When the first fire units from South Camden Volunteer Fire Department arrived, fire crews found a fully involved structure fire with two people trapped inside the home.
With the help of fire departments in Crawford Township and Elizabeth City, firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.
The one-story brick and siding house was a total loss, according to the sheriff.