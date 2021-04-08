A sneak preview of a new mural celebrating the centennial of U.S. women winning the right to vote will be among the attractions at this month’s “Second” Friday ArtWalk scheduled to get underway today at 4 p.m.
A post-Easter egg hunt for children, two live art demonstrations, and live music at four different venues are also scheduled during downtown Elizabeth City’s monthly arts showcase, according to Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. Executive Director Debbie Malenfant.
Nineteen venues, including three taking part for the first time, are scheduled to participate in Friday’s ArtWalk, which because of the Good Friday holiday wasn’t held on the first Friday of the month last week but instead postponed to this week.
The mural, which covers part of a wall on the portico at Museum of the Albemarle, is the creation of artists-designers Jessa Kimbra and Savannah Nash and pays tribute to the suffragists who fought for ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920 giving women the right to vote. The mural is a collaboration between the museum, which currently is featuring a “Woman Breaking Barriers” exhibit, and the League of Women Voters of Northeastern North Carolina. According to the museum, members of the League of Women Voters will be on hand to answer questions about the mural and T-shirts featuring the mural will be available for sale.
For kids, Water Street Realty Group is partnering with multiple businesses to host its first Egg Hunt in Downtown event. According to Malenfant, eggs will be “hidden” at Waterfront Park, Mariners’ Wharf Park, and at or near the following businesses: Muddy Waters Coffehouse, In Stitches Embroidery & Gifts, Harbour Hair Studio, Posh Tots Boutique, Port Discover, The SweetEasy, Studio 511 Art & Soul, and Page After Page Bookstore.
Also for kids, Posh Tots Boutique at 201 N. Water Street will host a spring-themed craft activity. Kids and adults can also paint their own cupcakes at Studio 511 at 116 N. Poindexter Street. Studio 511, which is celebrating seven years in the downtown, will also be taking registrations for its summer art camps. Port Discover, the hands-on science center for kids, will also be open at 611 E. Main Street.
Friday’s event will also feature two live painting demonstrations: Sara Lineham at The SweetEasy at 112 N. Poindexter Street and Joani Fluette next door at Big Boss Burrito at 110 N. Poindexter.
Muddy Waters Coffeehouse at 100 W. Main Street will be hosting the artwork of high school students and representatives from Albemarle Hopeline. Arts of the Albemarle at 516 E. Main will showcase the artwork of students at Elizabeth City State University and College of The Albemarle. AoA will also host Rick Pronto, a jewelry and metalworks artist from Hertford.
Jennings & Jones Bargain Outlet at 206 N. Poindexter Street will host Autumn Henderson, The Broken Wing Artist, while Elizabeth City’s only cobbler will showcase his hand-made lamp creations at Cranks Shoe Repair at 509 E. Colonial Avenue.
Robbie Goodman will showcase his window art at Skin Goals Local, a first-time ArtWalk venue, at 106 N. Poindexter Street. Harbour Hair Studio, another first-time ArtWalk participant, will host Isla James Design Jewelry at 502 E. Fearing Street.
Lindsay Doughty will showcase her handmade ceramics and soaps just outside the Elizabeth City Pizza Co. at 507 E. Main Street while Sweet Grace will unveil its new spring fashion line at Cozy Carolina Boutique at 105A S. Water Street.
Mike Boyce of Mike’s ArtWerks will showcase his metalwork creations at Bijoux Vibes at 104 S. Poindexter Street. Tim Witwer will showcase his jewelry creations and William Long his photography inside Page After Page Bookstore at 111 S. Water Street while acoustic duo William Long and Riescha Leah will perform outside the store.
2 Souls Wine Bar at 512 E. Main Street will host instrumental musician Steven Raiser and artist Jorraine Mahaffey, who will showcase her Jems by Jorraine works.
Live music lovers can also catch Adam Nixon performing at Hoppin’ Johnz New South Cuisine at 606 E. Colonial from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Lucas Allen performing at the new Ghost Harbor Tap Room at 602 E. Colonial Avenue from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.