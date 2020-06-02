A second group of people protesting the death of Minnesota resident George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police is demonstrating in Elizabeth City today.
A group numbering about eight people initially met at entrance to Waterfront Park around noon. Water Street in front of the park, between Ehringhaus Street and Riverside Avenue, was closed to traffic to accommodate the protesters. Camden sheriff's deputies were monitoring the event.
The group then proceeded to walk along Ehringhaus Street.
Today's protest comes after about 300 people took part in a peaceful demonstration to protest Floyd'd death at a former ball field off Corsair Circle Monday evening.
That demonstration organized by Angela Spain, Sgt. Latoya Flanigan of the Elizabeth City Police Department said. Monday's protest was peaceful, resulting in no injuries, arrests or reports of damages to personal property, Flanigan said.
A number of area law enforcement and other agencies helped city police monitor Monday's demonstration, Flanigan said. The sheriff's offices in Pasquotank, Camden, Currituck and Perquimans sent personnel to assist Elizabeth City police Monday night, as did the police departments in Edenton and Hertford and the N.C. Highway Patrol. Also assisting were personnel with N.C. Probation and Parole, the Elizabeth City Fire Department, Pasquotank-Camden Central Communications and Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management.