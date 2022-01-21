The National Weather Service said to expect a second round of snow from the winter storm to start falling around 4 p.m. — and that's what happened.
Just before 4 p.m., a mixture of sleet and snow began falling in the Elizabeth City area.
The area remains under a winter storm warning until Saturday morning. Between 2 and 4 inches of snow are now expected to fall this evening and tonight before tapering off sometime between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Saturday.
Motorists were urged to avoid the John Halstead Bridge on U.S. Highway 17 in South Mills, which according to Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management had become "a sheet of ice" both north and southbound by Friday afternoon.
Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Parnell said he wasn't aware of any significant incidents related to the storm Thursday night. There was a house fire reported in Camden County but Sheriff Kevin Jones said he couldn't say the fire was connected to the inclement weather.
Jones the fire apparently started in the attic of a home in the 300 block of South Trotman Road, in the Shiloh area. The occupants of the house smelled smoke and got out safely, he said.
Jones said there were separate vehicle accidents on Palmer Road in Camden, one apparently late Thursday night or early Friday, the other early Friday. The first, which is being investigated by the N.C. Highway Patrol, involved a vehicle that ended up overturned on its side in a field. The second accident, which is being investigated by sheriff's deputies, happened near the first and involved a vehicle that slipped off the roadway. No injuries were reported.
Currituck County officials, citing the forecast for significant snowfall today, said its offices will close at 1 p.m. The county's recycling and convenience centers and transfer station are also scheduled to close at 1 p.m. and remain closed through Sunday.
Chowan, Perquimans, Camden and Pasquotank county governments said their offices would be closed today.
All area school districts are also closed today, as are the campuses at Elizabeth City State University, College of The Albemarle and Mid-Atlantic Christian University. Two school districts — Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools and Edenton-Chowan Schools — are operating on a remote learning schedule today.
With temperatures below freezing and snow expected this afternoon, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management urged residents on Facebook to plan ahead for hazardous travel conditions on their commute home.