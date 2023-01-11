The trial of a second defendant charged with first-degree murder in the 2017 deaths of four prison workers at Pasquotank Correctional Institute has been continued till April.

Wisezah D. Buckman, 34 as of last March, will not stand trial in Dare County Superior Court till April 17, said Dean Tolson, the Dare clerk of Superior Court. Tolson said Tuesday that after Buckman’s defense team recently filed a motion for continuance, Senior Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett granted the request. The delay marks at least the third continuance in Buckman’s trial.