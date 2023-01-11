...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO
10 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Thursday to 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
The trial of a second defendant charged with first-degree murder in the 2017 deaths of four prison workers at Pasquotank Correctional Institute has been continued till April.
Wisezah D. Buckman, 34 as of last March, will not stand trial in Dare County Superior Court till April 17, said Dean Tolson, the Dare clerk of Superior Court. Tolson said Tuesday that after Buckman’s defense team recently filed a motion for continuance, Senior Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett granted the request. The delay marks at least the third continuance in Buckman’s trial.
Prior to the recent continuance, Buckman’s trial was set to start Tuesday, Jan. 17. His trial was originally set to begin last March, but Tillett issued a continuance to Sept. 26. That date, too, was continued to Jan. 17.
Buckman is facing four counts of first-degree murder and other charges in the deaths of four prison workers during a failed escape attempt at the Pasquotank prison on Oct. 12, 2017.
Former District Attorney and now Superior Court Judge Andrew Womble had sought the death penalty for Buckman.
Womble’s office has already obtained a guilty verdict and death sentence for Mikel Brady, the self-described leader of the escape attempt. Brady was convicted in Dare County of four counts of first-degree murder and other charges in October 2019 and sentenced to death.
Also charged with four counts of first-degree murder and other charges in the escape attempt are inmates Seth Frazier and Jonathan Monk.
On Tuesday, new District Attorney Jeff Cruden said he plans to seek the death sentence in Buckman’s trial, too.
Buckman was serving a 32-year sentence at PCI at the time of the prison escape attempt. He was convicted of second-degree murder after fatally shooting a co-worker and wounding another in a 2014 dispute.
Prison sewing plant manager Veronica Darden and Correctional Officer Justin Smith were killed during the escape attempt. Prison maintenance worker Geoffrey Howe and Correctional Officer Wendy Shannon died later from their injuries.