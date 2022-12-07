The news of Mr. Donald Trump’s intention to run for president in 2024 came as no surprise. Mr. Trump has a large ego and the campaign crowds will give his campaign a large boost. He won in 2016 because of the Electoral College and became a one-term president.
For the time being Trump has the right to run and maybe all the legal cases he’s facing won’t get in his way before he again becomes the leader of this country.
Perhaps his dinner invitation to an anti-semite and white supremacist guest will be looked at as his reaching out to all people. He has been known to say that there are fine people on both sides. He also has been reported as saying he didn’t know the dinner guest’s views but I’m fairly confident that his Secret Service detail gave him more information about his guest than he is admitting to.
I think that most people know why Mr. Trump was a one-term president. He has a problem with self-centeredness that even his own party recognizes as damaging. If Mr. Trump was a weather phenomenon he would be a tornado and the city he struck would be the GOP. Honest observers should admit that the GOP of years ago has been blown away by Trumpism.
His claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him has become known as the Big Lie, and rightly so because he has argued this claim in 60 courts without evidence and failed to prove his case.
If Mr. Trump wins a second term in the White House, the party that he would represent will be focused on investigations to prosecute people instead of working on an agenda to help the country with its pressing problems. I think Mr. Trump’s “Make America Great Again” agenda would take American backward to a place when minorities had a place and stayed in it, and that place was always somewhere below Americans who were in the majority.
In other words, he would like to take American back to a place that he thinks was great, and I feel pretty sure his dinner guest feels the same way. The Oval Office should be not occupied by Mr. Trump or a younger version of Mr. Trump.
I think the GOP should “stand back and stand by” until the Democrats straighten out some problems. Gas prices are already starting to drop, and who knows what’s next? Perhaps inflation will be brought under control as well. The team that’s working on our problems now is the one that needs to stay on the job.