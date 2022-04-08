Second Ward voters could have to go back to the polls later this summer to vote in a special election for a City Council seat.
Jon Nettesheim is one of four candidates on the May 17 municipal ballot for one of two Second Ward City Council seats. The others are incumbent Chris Ruffieux and first-time candidates Rose Whitehurst and Javis Gibbs.
Nettesheim recently announced that he is moving outside the ward and thus would not be eligible to serve.
Nette-sheim informed election officials he had to move after ballots for the May election had been printed. However, Nettesheim’s name will remain on the ballot and election officials will count his votes.
An earlier story indicated that Nettesheim’s votes would not be “disregarded” because he can’t serve. However, election officials say they’ve been advised his votes will be counted.
Which also means Nettesheim could win one of the seats if he gets 25% of the vote plus one. Under state election rules, a candidate in a four-person race must get at least 25% of the vote plus one to be elected.
But since Nettesheim will not be a resident of the Second Ward on election day the N.C. State Board of Elections has told Pasquotank Director of Elections Emma Tate that the seat would be declared vacant.
The state board of elections told Tate that “if a candidate in a nonpartisan election dies, becomes disqualified, or withdraws before election day and after the ballots have been printed, the board of elections shall determine whether there is enough time to reprint the ballots.”
The state board further said “If there is not enough time to reprint the ballots, and should the deceased or disqualified candidate receive enough votes to be elected, the board of elections shall declare the office vacant, and it shall be filled as provided by law.”
The ballots had already been printed and absentee-by-mail ballots had already been sent out when Nettesheim informed elections officials of his impending move. He said last week that the move was unexpected.
City Attorney William Morgan said if the seat were to be declared vacant it could remain unfilled if there was a “regularly scheduled election” within 90 days of a vacancy. If not, then a special election would have to be held.
But it is likely that if Nettesheim were to win and then be disqualified that a special election for the seat would be held on July 26, which is the date set for any runoff elections from the May 17 election.
Tate believes the July runoff is a regularly scheduled election and that a special election could be held that day if it was needed.
“It (July 26) is an election scheduled by general statute,” Tate said. “The runoff, or second primary, is something that is established by law.’’
Runoffs for mayor and for City Council seats in the Third Ward and Fourth Ward are also possible in July.
First Ward councilor Jeannie Young, Kirk Rivers and Christina Williams are all running for mayor and one candidate would have to get 50 percent of the vote plus one to avoid a runoff.
Five candidates are running in the Third Ward and six in the Fourth Ward and 25% of the vote plus one is the threshold.
incumbent Third Ward Councilors Michael Brooks and Kem Spence are running for re-election. They’re being challenged by Charles Hill, Katherine Felton and Evelyn Strader.
Fourth Ward incumbent Johnnie Walton is being challenged by first-time candidates Donald Spencer, Bennie Murphy, Roger Jones, Barbara Ann Baxter and Sandra White. Incumbent Darius Horton is not seeking re-election.
Former Mayor Joe Peel and Johnson Biggs are the only two candidates for the two First Ward seats.
If any city race goes to a runoff that means the next City Council and mayor probably would not be seated until August at the earliest. That would result in the current council serving almost three years of what was supposed to be a two-year term.
The city’s municipal election for eight City Council seats — two from each of the city’s four wards — and mayor were originally scheduled for last October.
However, the non-partisan election was pushed back to March, what was then the scheduled primary date because of a delay in the 2020 Census data needed to redistrict the city’s four wards.
The primary date was later moved to May 17 after legal challenges to the state’s General Assembly districts and the 14 U.S. Congressional districts were filed.