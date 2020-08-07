A portion of Old Swamp Road in South Mills could be closed for up to a week after it washed out Friday.
The section of Old Swamp affected is between Lilly Road and Bunker Hill Road, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Coordinator Christy Saunders said.
The affected section crosses over Joyce Creek and runs parallel to a drainage canal.
The detour route will be Lilly Road and Bunker Hill Road, Saunders said.
The section of road will remain closed to all traffic until repairs are complete, she said. That could take a minimum of one week, she added.