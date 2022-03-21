A section of North Water Street will be closed Tuesday so that crews can repaint a pedestrian crosswalk and remark parking spaces, Elizabeth City officials said Monday.

The section of Water Street from Elizabeth Street to Main Street will be closed in both directions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

While the section of road is closed, motorists will not be able to turn left from the Camden Causeway Bridge onto Water Street nor right onto Water from Elizabeth Street. 

In addition, the eastern end of Colonial Avenue from Poindexter to Water streets will be closed for a short period to allow for the paint in the intersection to dry.

City officials said they hope to have the road reopened as quickly as possible.