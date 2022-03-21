Section of Water Street to be closed Tuesday for painting work From staff reports Julian Eure Author email Mar 21, 2022 16 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A section of North Water Street will be closed Tuesday so that crews can repaint a pedestrian crosswalk and remark parking spaces, Elizabeth City officials said Monday.The section of Water Street from Elizabeth Street to Main Street will be closed in both directions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.While the section of road is closed, motorists will not be able to turn left from the Camden Causeway Bridge onto Water Street nor right onto Water from Elizabeth Street. In addition, the eastern end of Colonial Avenue from Poindexter to Water streets will be closed for a short period to allow for the paint in the intersection to dry.City officials said they hope to have the road reopened as quickly as possible. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Parking Space Official Remark Highway Motor Vehicle Crosswalk Pedestrian Motorist Main Street Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Albemarle Magazine Winter 2021 Veterans Day 2021 9/11 20TH Anniversary Best of the Albmarle Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesHorton charged with assaulting, resisting deputyFirst apartments at former middle school expected to be ready by end of the yearCongress must ease squeeze on Social Security recipientsJuvenile leads police on high-speed chaseDeparting interim city manager expresses criticism for council, praise for city (includes copy of Clark's outgoing remarks)Gallop served prison term for robbery he says he didn't commitRivers: City denies request for parade permit on one-year anniversary of Brown shootingEC police charge man with removing serial number from firearm, other chargesEC man arrested on stalking chargeElections board dismisses challenges against Young, Brooks Images