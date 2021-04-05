Seeking long-term SuccessFest

Courtney Hancock, a senior digital media major at Elizabeth City State University, conducts an on-air interview while hosting her radio show on WRVS 89.9 FM campus radio station, Tuesday, March 30. The station raised roughly $10,000 toward its goal of $15,000 during its week-long SuccessFest membership drive and fundraiser, which ended Friday.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance