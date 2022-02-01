Groups opposed to the Mid-Currituck Bridge have filed an appeal with a federal appellate court to block the $500 million project, claiming the bridge's environmental analysis should be declared invalid because it's outdated.
The Southern Environmental Law Center filed an appeal Monday with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit on behalf of the No Mid-Currituck Bridge citizens group and the North Carolina Wildlife Federation. The SELC filed a lawsuit on the groups' behalf in 2019 challenging state and federal agencies’ decision then to move forward with the bridge project.
According to an SELC press release, the N.C. Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration want to build the bridge even though it hasn't been through a "legally required, robust public review" of costs and impacts since 2012. Since then, the SELC said, the cost of the bridge has increased, "while the cost of cheaper alternative solutions" to the seven-mile span linking the Currituck mainland and Outer Banks have fallen.
The SELC also claims studies show sea-level rise will put roads near where the bridge will be built under water, making them unusable "long before the project will be paid for."
“The Mid-Currituck Bridge is an extraordinarily bad investment for North Carolina,” Kym Hunter, senior attorney with the SELC, said in the press release. “The bridge would primarily serve out-of-state tourists and only for a few weekends in the summer."
Hunter said factoring in the bridge's limited use, availability of "cheaper and less-damaging alternatives" and the projected flooding near the bridge because of sea-level rise, "it is hard to think of a worse way for North Carolina to spend scarce transportation dollars."
"We urge Governor (Roy) Cooper to think again before making this big and costly mistake," she said. "In the meantime, we will continue to challenge the illegal analysis in court.”
The SELC's appeal follows a federal judge's ruling in December siding with the N.C. Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Commission's decision to build the bridge. It also comes just days after state Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, told Currituck commissioners that NCDOT, after a pause, has restarted work on the bridge project and plans to start construction early next year.