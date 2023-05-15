Groups opposing the construction of the Mid-Currituck Bridge will not appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court a decision earlier this year by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that ruled that the proposed bridge from the Currituck mainland to Corolla could proceed.

The Southern Environmental Law Center filed a lawsuit in 2019 on behalf of the No Mid-Currituck Bridge citizens group and the North Carolina Wildlife Federation seeking to stop construction of the proposed Mid-Currituck Bridge, claiming that a 2012 environmental analysis supporting the bridge is outdated.