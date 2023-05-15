...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM TUESDAY TO 5 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Tuesday to 5 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
SELC will not appeal Mid-Currituck bridge decision to U.S. Supreme Court
Groups opposing the construction of the Mid-Currituck Bridge will not appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court a decision earlier this year by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that ruled that the proposed bridge from the Currituck mainland to Corolla could proceed.
The Southern Environmental Law Center filed a lawsuit in 2019 on behalf of the No Mid-Currituck Bridge citizens group and the North Carolina Wildlife Federation seeking to stop construction of the proposed Mid-Currituck Bridge, claiming that a 2012 environmental analysis supporting the bridge is outdated.
But the three-judge panel for the 4th U.S. Court of Appeals in Richmond rejected that argument in February, affirming an earlier ruling in favor of the bridge by a federal district judge.
The federal district judge sided late last year with the N.C. Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Commission’s decision to build the 7.4-mile toll bridge from Aydlett on the Currituck mainland to Corolla.
SELC senior attorney Kym Meyer said in an email Monday morning that the 4th Circuit decision would not be appealed but that groups opposing the bridge would instead focus their time “by reviewing and commenting on any permit applications that are submitted.”
Meyer said that the state is already having to re-evaluate its National Environmental Protection Act documents due to their age.
NCDOT has previously stated that the toll bridge will cost around $500 million but it has not released a timeline for construction. Meyer believes that the earliest the bridge could open for traffic is in 2030.
“The bridge has no permits and no financial plan to move forward and is not on a fast track to proceed,” Meyer said in her email. “We will continue to advocate for smaller scale solutions that will cause less harm, would cost less and can be put in place more quickly. Smaller-scale solutions would bring help to summer weekend traffic much more quickly.”
The mainland side of the proposed toll bridge will be near Maple Swamp just off U.S. Highway 158 and reach the Outer Banks just south of Corolla. There will be an interchange at U.S. 158 and then a 1.5-mile bridge over the swamp before the main bridge starts in Aydlett.
There is a proposed roundabout where the bridge reaches the Outer Banks. The state acquired the property on the Outer Banks’ side of the bridge several years ago in anticipation of the project.
The travel lanes on the two-lane bridge will be 12 feet in width with 6-foot shoulders on both sides. The speed limit on the bridge will be 60 mph. The toll booth will have six lanes with three on each side.
The state has not yet said how much the toll will be to use the bridge.