The two incumbent state senators squaring off in the Republican primary in the newly drawn 1st Senate District both touted their record of serving constituents during a candidates forum in Elizabeth City earlier this week.
State Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, and state Sen. Norman Sanderson, R-Pamlico, are facing each other for the newly configured 1st District Senate seat in the May 17 GOP primary. The winner faces no opposition in November.
Steinburg currently represents the old 1st Senate District, which included 11 counties. Sanderson represents the former 2nd District, which included three counties. The new legislative map approved by state lawmakers last month —and later upheld by the N.C. Supreme Court — places them in the same district.
The new eight-county 1st Senate District contains six counties — Pasquotank, Perquimans, Dare, Chowan, Washington and Hyde — that Steinburg currently represents. The other two counties in the district are Carteret and Pamlico, which Sanderson represents.
Both candidates acknowledged during the forum sponsored by the Pasquotank Political Action Committee that they are friends and have identical conservative voting records.
Steinburg is currently in his second term in the state Senate after serving three terms in the House. He listed his push to get funding for future Interstate I-87 and the Mid-Currituck Bridge and his efforts of allocating state money and supporting Elizabeth City State University and the College of The Albemarle.
“Elizabeth City State University was about ready to be closed a few years ago,” Steinburg said. “That would have been a disaster economically for us. I am meeting the president of COA this week and we are going to be talking about a $20 million addition to the school of nursing. COA has one of the best nursing school in the state and in fact the country. I have put my all out there for all of you for 10 years.’’
Sanderson is in his fifth term in the state Senate after serving two years in the House. He said he has missed two votes in 12 years in the General Assembly, noting "that is representing my constituents.”
“The key behind holding public office is the desire to serve people,” Sanderson said. “If you forget that you might as well turn in your credentials and go back home and do whatever you were doing before you got elected. It’s about serving people. You can’t do it from an office in Raleigh or on the telephone from home.’’
Steinburg believes that his constituent service is the best in the General Assembly and is the No. 1 job for any legislator. He said a lot of his work as a senator is done outside of the spotlight of Raleigh.
“The things we do in the legislature that you don’t see, that you don’t read about, are the most important things,” Steinburg said.
Steinburg cited an example from two years ago where he helped raise money for a family so they could afford to bury a loved one.
“They had no money to bury this person,” Steinburg said. “I went all around the district and asked people if they would support me in helping bury this very fine gentleman. This is the very fiber of what we are supposed to be doing as your representatives. We work for you.”
Sanderson is currently ranked seventh in seniority in the Senate and said he will move up to sixth if he's re-elected.
“The thing I bring to this race is my experience," he said. "I’ve been 10 years in the North Carolina Senate. I have held leadership positions in our (GOP) caucus.”
Sanderson also touted his experience as co-chairman of three Senate committees — including two that deal with agricultural issues.
“Committees are where the work gets done,” Sanderson said. “As chairman, we decide what legislation comes through our committees. I also chair the legislative Prayer Caucus, which is important to me.”
Carteret is the most Republican-leaning county in the new 1st District and combined with Pamlico produced almost 13,000 GOP voters in the 2020 primary, or 59 percent of the Republican primary votes in the newly configured Senate district. The counties that Steinburg represents that are now in the reconfigured 1st District had around 9,000 GOP primary voters in 2020, or 41 percent.