State Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, said an appropriations bill passed by the state Senate last week will result in the biggest infusion of cash for Elizabeth City State University in years.
Senate Bill 105 includes over $100 million in funding for ECSU over the coming years, including $40 million over the next two years for a new dormitory on campus.
It also includes $34 million over the next several years for the ECSU aviation science program, $7.5 million for a new dining hall on campus and $2.5 million for a skybridge on Weeksville and Herrington roads.
There is also $100,000 for River City Development Corp. in the Senate budget plan.
The bill is now being considered by the House and then go to Gov. Roy Cooper for his signature.
The Senate’s proposed 2021-23 budget includes a $12 billion infrastructure and capital plan for the next 10 years, including $3 billion over the next two years. Steinburg said he successfully advocated money being allocated for ECSU facilities in the plan.
“This is the largest investment in ECSU in decades,” the lawmaker said Monday.
ECSU will receive $10 million in 2021-22 for the new dorm and an additional $30 million in 2022-23.
“It will be for a 400- to 450-bed residence hall to accommodate the growth on campus,” Steinburg said.
ECSU’s aviation science program will get $4 million in 2021-22 and Steinburg said plans call for the school to have a permanent facility near the Elizabeth City Regional Airport where ECSU already owns land.
“The money will be used to finally, finally build a physical building for ECSU’s flight school,” Steinburg said. “Specifically, the $4 million would go towards advancing planning before actual construction. This is the standard rule for any capital project.”
Steinburg said the skybridge will replace the pedestrian crosswalks at Weeksville and Herrington roads.
“It will ensure student safety from getting to campus from the Viking Village residence hall,” Steinburg said.
Not included in the Senate proposal is $35 million for a new library at ECSU.
Steinburg said growth on campus makes a new dorm an immediate priority.
“I’m confident I can secure budget funding for the new library in the next biennium budget,” Steinburg said.
The money for the library was included in the last biennial budget in 2019. However, that plan never became law because of an impasse between the Republican-led General Assembly and Cooper, a Democrat.
Cooper vetoed that budget in part because it didn’t include funding for Medicaid expansion in the state.
The General Assembly passed a series of “mini-budgets” that has kept the state running since, but none included money for the ECSU library.
“Of course, we would have a library if Cooper hadn’t vetoed the budget,” Steinburg said.
The Senate’s budget proposal also includes $50 million for Rural Downtown Transformation grants that Steinburg said could benefit communities all across the 12 counties he represents in the 1st Senate District.
Eligible projects would include grants for neighborhood revitalization and community development enhancement. Those could include sidewalks, parks and playgrounds, public restrooms, public venues, public parking and lighting among others.
“The applicant must show a reasonable expectation that funding will yield private-sector investment and job creation,” Steinburg said.
The Senate’s budget also includes a tax cut that reduces the personal income tax rate to 3.99% over five years and increases the zero-tax bracket to $25,500 for married filers.