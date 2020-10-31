A barrage of television advertisements and mailboxes full of mailers has turned the District 1 state Senate race between Republican incumbent state Sen. Bob Steinburg and Democratic challenger Tess Judge into the most expensive General Assembly race in state history.
The two campaigns’ spending, combined with that by outside groups supporting the two candidates, is expected to reach $6 million or more.
At the end of the Oct. 17 third quarter reporting period, Judge, of Kitty Hawk, reported raising almost $1.5 million for Tuesday’s election.
Steinburg, of Chowan, reported raising a little over $1.1 million this year. Both campaigns have also seen large infusions of cash since Oct. 17.
Outside groups supporting Judge are expected to spend almost $1.5 while groups supporting Steinburg are expected to add $1.1 million.
“More money will be spent on the race for Senate District 1 than any other General Assembly race, Senate or House, in history,” Steinburg predicted last week. “It is staggering.”
Judge raised almost $1.3 million in the third quarter while Steinburg raised $1 million. Judge is also carrying a hefty cash advantage into the final days of the campaign.
Judge ended the third quarter with $222,000 cash on hand but has received at least $650,000 since Oct. 18. Steinburg ended the third quarter with $157,000 cash on hand but the campaign has received at least $300,000 since Oct. 18.
After the third quarter ended on Oct. 17, candidates have 48 hours to report contributions of $1,000 or more.
Most of Judge’s third quarter contributions — $943,000 — came from Democratic Party committees while $24,000 came from political action committees.
But Judge also received $296,000 from individuals, including $90,000 from more than 18,000 unnamed contributors. Those donors contributed amounts from $1 up to $50 and the campaign by law does not have to provide their names or addresses.
“We don’t know who these people are,” Steinburg said. “Anything without a name is coming from California, the D.C. area.”
Named donors, or itemized contributions, contributed around $205,000 to the Judge campaign and many of those donors are from outside the district.
Steinburg claimed outside interests are attempting to buy the state Senate seat. Steinburg’s third-quarter reports shows that almost all his individual contributions are from one of the 11 counties in the district.
“She is not raising much from within the district, that is pretty clear,” Steinburg said. “If you compare that to the number of donors I have from senate district one it is not even close.”
Judge said she appreciates all the support the campaign has received, adding that voters are looking for leaders and not followers of the party line.
“I am running my own campaign, and running on my record as a small business operator of 46 years, a leader in my community, and a leader in my church,” Judge said. “People in northeastern North Carolina know me, and they know I will always listen to all sides before making a decision. I will always vote with northeastern North Carolina’s best interests in my heart.”
Most of Steinburg’s third-quarter contributions — $889,575 — came from Republican Party committees while $31,370 came from PACs. Steinburg received $80,000 in contributions in the third quarter from individuals.
The Republican N.C. Senate Majority Fund contributed almost $883,000 to Steinburg in the third quarter and they kicked in another $230,000 since the third quarter ended, according to 48-hour reports.
Steinburg spent $540,000 on television advertising in the third quarter while also spending heavily on direct mailers. Judge spent almost $700,000 on television advertising in the third quarter.
District 6 state Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, raised $34,600 in the third quarter in his race against Democrat Tommy Fulcher. Hanig has raised a total of $95,000 and his largest expenditure in the third quarter was a $56,000 contribution to the N.C. House Republican Campaign Committee.
Fulcher, D-Dare, raised almost $16,000 in the third quarter to boost his total to almost $50,000. Fulcher spent $38,000 in the third quarter with the single largest expenditure being $18,000 for digital media ads. The campaign also spent $4,500 on polling.