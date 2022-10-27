Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley told a room full of voters Wednesday night at her campaign's final "For the People" rally that her Republican opponent is wrong for North Carolina.
Beasley, a former chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court, is facing off against Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C., in the November general election for the open U.S. Senate seat now held by GOP U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, who is not seeking re-election. Early voting is already underway.
Beasley told voters at a campaign stop at A.M.E Zion Church in the city that Budd is wrong for the state on issues ranging from abortion, voting rights, improving health care and protecting Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.
“This is a consequential election and I see that our rights are on the line,” Beasley said. “We know that voting rights are on the line, we know that reproductive health rights are on the line, rights to access to affordable health care are on the line. Education for our children is on the line.”
Beasley said that if Budd is elected to the seat now occupied by Burr, that the Republican will advocate for the end Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. If elected, Beasley vowed to support those benefits noting that Budd voted against the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act, which lowers the price of prescription drugs for people on Medicare among other provisions.
“We want to make sure our seniors retire with dignity,” Beasley said. “I think Congress did a good thing in passing the Inflation Reduction Act which allows Medicare to negotiate drug prices down for seniors (and) caps insulin for seniors at $35 a month. My opponent voted against lowering prescription drug costs while taking thousands of dollars from big pharmaceutical companies. There is something that is not right about that.”
Beasley said the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization to overturn Roe v. Wade took away a guaranteed constitutional right of reproductive rights for women that had been the law of the land for 50 years. Beasley wears a necklace that says “Protect Roe.”
“The question is, who makes the decision?” Beasley said. “Is it a woman and her doctor or is it politicians up in Washington? Congressman Budd is leading a charge and has aligned himself the most extreme faction of his party for an absolute ban on abortion without exceptions.”
In response to a question by Elizabeth City Mayor Kirk Rivers about infrastructure improvements that are needed in the Albemarle region, Beasley said that advocating money for the construction of future Interstate 87 will be a priority.
The planned highway will serve as an interstate connection between the Port of Virginia and I-95. She also said that expanding broadband is critical to rural areas of the state like northeastern North Carolina, saying that transportation corridors and reliable and available internet access is key for economic growth.
“I am hearing that from a lot of folks in rural communities,” Beasley said. “I will fight hard to bring good-paying jobs to North Carolina. We don’t want them all to end up in Charlotte and in the Triangle. There are talented folks right here. You absolutely need broadband and you need a good highway system. I’m sorry, Mr. Mayor, that you even have to ask the question.”
A Marist College poll of registered North Carolina voters released on Wednesday had Beasley and Budd tied at 44% each among registered voters. But among voters who said they are definitely voting in the Nov. 8 election, Budd had a 4-point lead: 49% to 45%, which is within the margin of error. The poll was conducted from Oct. 17-20.
Several other recently released polls, however, also show Budd with a small lead.
Beasley said she's pleased with how well her campaign is doing, adding that she is seeing a “lot of energy” on the campaign trail. Beasley is facing a barrage of attack ads and she believes that indicates that Republicans believe she has a good chance of winning the Senate seat.
“We are not taking anything for granted and we are meeting voters where they are,” Beasley said. “We are everywhere talking with people about the issues they care about. We know Congressman Budd and his allies are afraid because they are spending millions of dollars against me to distort my judicial record.”
Beasley's campaign described her "For the People" forum in Elizabeth City Wednesday as her "final" one before the Nov. 8 election.
Beasley launched the "For the People" rallies across the state, her campaign said Thursday, to "reach voters across the state who had less access to the one U.S. Senate debate because Congressman Ted Budd refused a free statewide debate."
The two candidates debated on Spectrum News, the news outlet of cable provider Spectrum, on Oct. 7.