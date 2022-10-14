Republican state Sen. Bobby Hanig and Democrat Valerie Jordan are competing in the Nov. 8 election for the Senate seat in the newly drawn 3rd District — a race that has huge statewide implications.
Republicans need two seats in the Senate and three in the House to gain a super-majority in the General Assembly. A GOP super-majority would give the party the votes to override vetoes by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
Hanig, R-Currituck, was appointed to the 1st Senate District seat in August following the resignation of former state Sen. Bob Steinburg. Hanig, a small business owner, resigned his 6th House District seat to move to the Senate. Hanig was twice elected to the House in a district that covers Currituck, Dare, Hyde and Pamlico counties.
Redistricting moved Currituck to the 3rd Senate District. The district also includes nine other counties: Bertie, Camden, Gates, Halifax, Hertford, Martin, Northampton, Tyrrell, and Warren counties.
Jordan, of Warren County, is a small business owner and member of the N.C. Department of Transportation Board. She defeated state Sen. Ernestine Bazemore, D-Bertie, in the May 17 Democratic primary.
With early voting set to start Thursday, The Daily Advance recently asked both candidates questions about topics the Nov. 8th winner will face in the legislative session that starts early next year.
TDA: A recent study estimated that the state’s K-12 schools have $13 billion in school infrastructure needs. How would you address this issue? Is a statewide bond one option?
Hanig: “No, a statewide bond is not an option. Since I’ve served in the legislature, we’ve provided more money than other General Assembly in our state’s history to support teachers and students. In this year’s budget over $100 million was allocated for new and much needed repairs for schools in my district.”
Jordan: “In recent years we’ve made some very small strides in increasing teacher pay and school funding but we’re still a long way off from where we could and should be. North Carolina ranks 44th in the country for teacher pay and in our district schools are truly falling apart. We desperately need a statewide school infrastructure bond to repair buildings and make them safe for kids to learn in. It will be one of my top priorities if I earn your vote and get elected. We desperately need to invest in our students, educators, and school staff. The families in our district deserve the same access to quality education that those in other parts of the state are receiving.”
TDA: A recent poll conducted by High Point University found that “school safety” ranked as one of the top issues on the minds of voters statewide. If elected, what would you propose the state do to increase school safety in public schools, including at the college level?
Jordan: “The safety of our children is our No. 1 priority. I understand the fear that families across our district are facing as I send my own grandson to his elementary school. We have to keep our babies safe. We must increase school safety by incentivizing a stronger pipeline of mental health professionals, and in the meantime, hire an adequate number of school counselors, resource officers, psychologists, and nurses for every school system across Senate District 3.”
Hanig: “In this year’s budget we allocated for an SRO (school resource officer) in every K-12 school. This is well over $100 million to cover every public K-12 school. We will continue to provide funding for programs at community colleges and universities to improve security across campuses for students and faculty. I will continue to support higher education funding for security for higher education across the state.”
TDA: Do you support expanding Medicaid in the state? List the reasons why or why not.
Jordan: “As I talk to voters in my district it’s clear that there are real concerns about the leadership in Raleigh. In my district, healthcare costs are rising and hospitals are closing. It’s past time we pass Medicaid expansion, save our rural hospitals, and bring relief to rural communities. We also have to prioritize legislation that keeps money in the pockets of hard-working families who are burdened by rising costs. We have to make prescription drugs less expensive and healthcare more affordable for our families.”
Hanig: “There are many options including prescription costs, hospital transparency, Medicaid and other health issues that need to be addressed in the 2023 session. I am confident that we will come to a bipartisan solution that will help all North Carolinians.”
TDA: It was reported in May that North Carolina will have $6.2 billion more in projected revenue this year and next year. What would you like to see the money spent on?
Hanig: “Infrastructure needs including broadband, rural hospitals, community colleges and roads and bridges. Because of fiscally responsible policies the state is in strong economic shape. I believe we need to continue to add to our reserve accounts to prepare for hurricanes, another pandemic or a severe economic downturn. The state is benefiting from these strong reserve numbers because more and more people are moving to the state and businesses continue to want locate here.”
Jordan: “People in eastern North Carolina have been left behind for too long. Raleigh politicians are out of touch with the struggles that people in my district are facing. While they prioritize tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy, people in eastern North Carolina are trying to figure out how to make ends meet. We should be lifting up working families, helping them get ahead, incentivizing job creation, investing in infrastructure and rural broadband, funding schools, recruiting educators and helping low-income families.”