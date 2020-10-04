The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Senior Center reopened Thursday and seniors couldn’t be happier.
The new senior center along the downtown waterfront opened on March 6 but was closed days later because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But capacity is limited to 60 people at a time, which includes around eight employees, and usage is by appointment only.
Appointments for the fitness room, aerobics and the computer room can be made on a week-to-week basis. Appointments for jewelry and sign language classes will be done by the month. The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Everybody is so happy to get back to a little bit of normal,” said interim Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation Department Director Bobbi White. “They have missed coming here and they missed the personal connections with staff and their friends. Yes, they want more, but right now we are taking baby steps.”
Elizabeth City resident Patricia White took part in an aerobics class Friday morning and said being able to use the facility again was “wonderful.”
‘I’m grateful that it is back open again because it is all about your health,” White said. “My main interests are the exercise programs, the aerobics and the fitness center. I like to do those things that are going to keep me alive.”
Seniors can only use the center three times a week because of capacity restrictions and White can’t wait for all COVID-19 capacity restrictions to be lifted.
“I will be here every day when that happens,” she said.
Masks are mandatory and all seniors are given a temperature screen and must answer some basic health questions before being admitted to the facility. The facility is also sanitized throughout the day.
City resident Joan Mercer praised the staff for the safety precautions and said staff was doing a wonderful job managing the reopening.
“It wonderful to be back,” Mercer said. “They have it well organized. It’s really, really wonderful to be able to come in and exercise. I’ll be glad when they will be able to get to the social part, playing cards. I really miss the social aspect.”
Parks and Rec Director White said that morning activities have been popular the first two days since the facility reopened and expects seniors to begin utilizing the facility more in the afternoons in the coming days.
“Thursday morning was boom, boom, boom, boom,” she said. “Thursday afternoon, it was a little quieter. I also think it was one of those things where they thought it was going to be busy the first few days. You don’t go to a new restaurant on the first night because you know it is going to be crazy.”
Since the center was only open a week before the pandemic hit, White said many seniors are filling out applications to use the facility.
“We have taken quite a few applications and we have taken a lot of calls,” she said.