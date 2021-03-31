A new state-of-the-art hospital in Elizabeth City not only means Pasquotank County will get a new medical facility it also means major new development opportunities for the city and county.
Sentara Healthcare and Pasquotank County officials announced last November that the Norfolk, Virginia-based health system plans to open a new hospital in the county around 2024.
Sentara Healthcare’s planned new 110-bed hospital in Elizabeth City will cost around $158 million to build. It will replace the 60-year-old Sentara Albemarle Medical Center — formerly known as Albemarle Hospital — on North Road Street. The current hospital is owned by the county and leased to Sentara.
The new SAMC will be built on a 135-acre site Sentara bought in October 2017 near Halstead Boulevard Extended and Thunder Road.
Two other medical office buildings housing a radiation oncology and cancer care center and other outpatient services will also be built on the site, officials have said.
SAMC President Dr. Phil Jackson said the new hospital is still in the design phase and that no “accurate” timeline for construction has been set. City officials said at City Council’s annual retreat in February that construction crews will need electricity at the site in summer 2022.
“This hospital is being designed to meet the projected needs of this community in 10 years and beyond and can be expanded in various ways as needed,” Jackson said during a recent interview.
Hospital physicians and staff are having input in the design of the new hospital, which Jackson called “critical to getting the design right.”
“Our teams have taken field trips to sister hospitals to see the best designs in the Sentara system and receive feedback from staff at those hospitals on what they do and don’t love about their design,” Jackson said. “While we are utilizing various templates from our sister hospitals, our staff and physicians have been reviewing these and providing their own feedback.”
Although plans have not yet been finalized, Jackson said the new hospital will be outfitted with new equipment. The only exceptions would be recently purchased equipment such as new CT and MRI machines that have been recently purchased. Those machines will be moved to the new hospital.
“The new hospital would have almost entirely new equipment,” Jackson said. “Inpatient rooms, the OR (operating room), the ED (emergency department) and other patient spaces will be outfitted with brand new equipment and materials. Equipment we would anticipate being relocated from the old facility would be newer equipment that is not near its end of life.”
Major features of the new hospital will include:
• The labor and delivery processes will no longer take place in separate labor, delivery, recovery and post-partum rooms. Instead, families stay in one room for the duration of their stay at the hospital. SAMC is also exploring additional pain-relief methods for labor, which may include labor tubs and nitrous-oxide gas.
• Radiation oncology will receive a new linear accelerator, which will now provide SRS (stereotactic radiosurgery)/SBRT (stereotactic bod radiotherapy), which is used to treat brain tumors or small tumors in the body that are hard to reach, located close to vital organs or subject to movement within the body.
• The emergency department will include designated areas for patient cohorts depending on the level of care needed. SAMC will also build a dedicated behavioral health area in the department to provide a closed and secure space for patients waiting for inpatient behavioral health beds.
• Inpatient and operating room areas are adapting best practices and designs from other Sentara facilities, which will provide SAMC the opportunity to fine-tune what works best in their other hospitals.
• Staffing will continue to reflect the patient population trends and accepted staffing standards.
The new hospital will have the same amenities as the current hospital including a cafeteria, gift shop, chapel and family lounges on each inpatient floor.
“However, true to our mission to create a more efficient patient and staff flow, the waiting rooms for surgery, imaging and other services will be centralized to one larger location,” Jackson said.
Jackson said SAMC will have a “dedicated transition coordinator” and a detailed transition plan for the move from the current hospital to the new hospital.
“The plan will be developed to meet the specific needs for SAMC departments and patients,” Jackson said. “It generally involves a coordinated effort with staff, EMS (emergency medical services) and other stakeholders to temporarily operate two locations until patients are discharged from the old location.”
The current Sentara Albemarle Medical Center has a major economic impact on the region. According to the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Economic Development Commission, the hospital was responsible for 2,345 in direct and indirect jobs and had an economic impact of $218 million in 2019. The hospital also generated $5.6 million in state tax revenues and $169,000 in local tax revenues.
When the new hospital opens it will also open up an economic development opportunity for the county.
Pasquotank officials have not yet begun discussing in detail what the county will do with the current hospital once the new SAMC opens. But County Manager Sparty Hammett said the location “will present an excellent redevelopment opportunity for a “mixed-use” waterfront development.
“The property’s size and location along North Road Street provides a unique opportunity to revitalize the northern entryway into Elizabeth City,” Hammett said.