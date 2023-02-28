Visitor badging system

Tonya Britton, manager of guest services and patient experience at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, creates a badge for a hospital visitor with the hospital’s new visitor badging system.

 Photo courtesy SAMC

Sentara Albemarle Medical Center this week implemented several new safety procedures, including a new photo badging system for all visitors.

Under the new procedures, which took effect Monday, all visitors are required to lock firearms, knives and other weapons in their vehicles before entering the hospital.