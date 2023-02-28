Sentara Albemarle Medical Center this week implemented several new safety procedures, including a new photo badging system for all visitors.
Under the new procedures, which took effect Monday, all visitors are required to lock firearms, knives and other weapons in their vehicles before entering the hospital.
Upon entering the hospital, visitors must show a photo ID at the reception desk and state their destination. Acceptable forms of photo ID include a state-issued driver’s license, state-issued ID or military ID.
Visitors also will be required to have a photo taken for a visitor’s badge that they must wear visibly at all times while in the hospital.
“We are focused on ensuring that our community feels welcome at SAMC, but it’s also important that they feel safe,” said Tonya Britton, manager of guest services and patient experience. “This new Visitor Badging System helps us to achieve both.”
According to Sentara, health care workers are the target of 72% of all workplace violence incidents, usually at the hand of patients and visitors. Visitor badging systems have been shown to reduce violence against health care staff, the hospital said. Badging systems also limit opportunities for theft of personal items from patients and employees.
“The Visitor Badging System encourages respectful interaction between visitors with staff,” Sentara said in the release. “Sentara leaders believe that most visitors will welcome VBS to help them enjoy a safer experience.”
Sentara said its “broader goal” is to have everyone at all 12 Sentara hospitals — employees, health providers, vendors, outpatients and visitors — wearing a photo badge.