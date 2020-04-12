As part of its efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center is implementing new rules for all employees entering the hospital starting Monday.
Meanwhile, the number of statewide COVID-19 cases increased by more than 200 on Sunday, as the number of lab-confirmed cases now stands at 4,520, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. DHHS was also reporting one more death in the state from the respiratory illness since Saturday. North Carolina's death toll from the coronavirus is now 81.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the region remained at 45, with no new lab-confirmed cases reported in the eight-county region served by Albemarle Regional Health Services. Currently there have also two COVID-19-related deaths in the region, one in Bertie County and one in Hertford County.
According to information released Sunday by Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Coordinator Christy Saunders, all Sentara Albemarle employees, both clinical and non-clinical, must now enter the Elizabeth City hospital through one of three entrances: the main lobby entrance, the side loading dock or the back entrance. All other entrances will be locked and not be used for entry.
The main lobby entrance will be open only from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. while the side loading dock entrance will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. The back entrance, which is also used by physicians, will be open 24 hours a day.
Also starting Monday, all employees, clinical and non-clinical, will have their temperature checked as they enter the hospital. Those with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher will not be allowed to work. Those employees will notify their manager of their condition.
In addition, all employees entering the hospital will be asked if they now or within the past week have had a fever, cough or shortness of breath, and if within the past 14 days they've been in contact with someone either confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 while not wearing personal protective equipment. Those answering yes are required to call the hospital's employee health line at 252-384-4721.
Employees are also directed to notify supervisors if they feel they are developing a fever during their shift. Those doing so will have their temperature checked and if it's 100 degrees or higher, they will be sent home.
All non-clinical staff will also be issued a cloth protective mask upon entering the hospital that must be worn throughout their shift. The mask should be placed in a hamper as they exit the hospital. All clinical staff are required to wear a procedure mask and other appropriate personal protective equipment, or PPE, throughout their shift.
In another COVID-19-related development, Dare County reported two additional cases on Sunday, raising its total to 15. Both cases were reported at the Peak Resources nursing home following mass testing of residents and staff following an outbreak at the facility. Three cases of COVID-19 had earlier been reported at the nursing home. According to Dare health officials, both of the new positive cases are asymptomatic, meaning they're not currently showing symptoms of the disease.
Dare health officials said Sunday that of the 15 cases, eight have either recovered or are "asymptomatically cleared," meaning they've gone seven days without showing symptoms of the disease. Another five are asymptomatic, one is recovering at home, and one person has died.
ARHS has said it cannot release similar recovery information about the 45 COVID-19 patients in its service territory.