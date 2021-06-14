While other hospitals in Sentara Healthcare's system are now allowing patients not diagnosed with COVID-19 to have up to two visitors, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center's visitation policy will for now continue to allow only one, the Virginia health system announced Monday.
Sentara said hospitals and emergency rooms in its system can now allow patients to have two visitors if the COVID-19 positivity rate — the rate of COVID tests that come back positive — in their immediate region is below 5 percent for two consecutive weeks.
Sentara said based on information from health officials in both Virginia and North Carolina, the only hospital in its system where the positivity rate is above 5 percent is Sentara Albemarle. According to Sentara, Pasquotank County's rate is currently 6.7 percent.
Sentara said other COVID-19 exceptions to its visitor policy still apply. Those include:
• COVID-19 confirmed patients (who are not end-of-life patients) or patients awaiting COVID-19 test results cannot have visitors, regardless of the hospital location.
• End-of-life patients who have COVID-19 may have one visitor inside the room if the person is wearing full personal protective equipment. Hospital staff will provide PPE for the visitor aside from the mask, which the visitor is required to already have on when entering the hospital.
• End-of-life patients who have COVID-19 and are undergoing any aerosol generating procedure (for example, intubation, on a ventilator or on high flow oxygen), can have one visitor outside of the room.
Sentara also said its same visitor safety guidelines are also still in effect. Those include:
• Visitors must be age 12 or older.
• Visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering any hospital.
• Visitors are required to wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines.
Sentara said it will reassess the visitor guidelines later this month or in early July.