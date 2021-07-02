Sentara Healthcare’s new hospital in Elizabeth City will have a new name when it opens its door in three years.
Sentara Albemarle Medical Center will be renamed Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus when it moves to a 135-acre site the hospital already owns near Halstead Boulevard Extended and Thunder Road.
The new hospital could have fewer beds than originally planned because of changes in patient treatment trends.
Sentara announced last fall that it would build a new hospital in the city.
SAMC employees were notified of the name change earlier this week. Hospital officials expect the new hospital to open in the summer of 2024 with construction set to begin this spring.
Sentara will break ground and begin construction on a medical office building on the site in September. The medical office building is expected to be open in fall 2022.
Sentara officials said the name change reflects a trend toward more outpatient care and less hospitalization.
Sentara said it paused design plans this past spring to “re-imagine the design” of the SAMC replacement hospital in an effort to build a health facility that will meet the future needs of the area.
All services currently provided at SAMC will continue at the new hospital but will be “right sized for the future and delivered in a modern and efficient setting,” said Dale Gauding, a spokesman.
“Nationally, there is an ongoing shift from inpatient to outpatient care and Elizabeth City is no exception,” Gauding said. “This shift is driven by advances in technology, the broad push to treat patients in lower-cost settings when appropriate and patients’ desire to heal at home and avoid a hospital admission.”
When it announced plans for the new hospital last November, Sentara said there would be 110 beds at the new facility with a total project cost of around $158 million. Sentara has not determined a new cost for the project since it is still in development.
“The bed count on this design is still being determined but it may be under 100,” Gauding said.
The first floor of the new hospital will include the emergency department, radiology, surgical services, a pharmacy, lab, infusion center and the cafeteria.
The second through fourth floors of the inpatient wing of the hospital will have a standard medical-surgical unit in addition to intermediate care and critical care units and a unit for labor and delivery.
The medical office building on the campus will house several Albemarle Physician Services practices on the second floor. The first floor will include radiation oncology services, wound care services, cardiac rehab and a Women’s Imaging Center.
Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Vice-Chairman Charles Jordan was one of several county officials that attended a meeting with Sentara President Phil Jackson last week and said he is excited about the plans for the hospital.
“It’s going to be a real boom for Pasquotank County to have a real up-to-date hospital,” Jordan said. “We were really encouraged by what we saw last week.’’
Sentara will also lease three acres at the site to Pasquotank for a new Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services building. The county will lease the property for $1 a year for 50 years.
Sentara and Pasquotank also announced last November a settlement plan for the hospital’s 30-year lease on the current county-owned Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, formerly known as Albemarle Hospital. Sentara, which took over operations at the hospital in 2014, will place $38 million in an escrow account until the new hospital is open and operating.
That escrow money will be used to pay Sentara’s lease and other associated costs — around $2 million annually — at the county-owned hospital while the new hospital is being built. Once the new hospital is open, the remaining escrow money, which could be around $30 million, will be released to the county.
Pasquotank will retain ownership of the current SAMC site on North Road Street once the new hospital opens.
Pasquotank officials have said they will consider options for redevelopment of the existing hospital site, which could include a public-private partnership to spur development along the Road Street corridor.
“That is something we are going to have to look at,” Jordan said. “There are some options out there.”