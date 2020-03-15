Sentara Albemarle Medical Center has set up a triage tent outside the hospital, apparently as a proactive measure should the need arise to screen large numbers of potential cases of COVID-19.
Christy Saunders, emergency management coordinator for Pasquotank and Camden counties, emphasized in an email Sunday that there are no cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in either Pasquotank or Camden counties.
However, as part of what she described as a “collaborative effort of forward preparedness,” Saunders said her agency worked with Sentara Albemarle to set up the triage tent.
Saunders didn’t include any details about how or when the tent would be activated and used.
However, in other parts of the country where triage tents have been set up outside hospital emergency departments, they’re designed to help screen large numbers of people for the coronavirus should the need arise to use them.
Typically, persons seen in triage tents would be those who show up at the hospital without any other medical issue other than potential flu-like symptoms that do not appear to be serious. Persons who exhibited symptoms considered serious — chest pain and shortness of breath, for example — would be admitted to the hospital, health officials elsewhere have said.
For the most part, triage tents are considered a demonstration of local hospitals’ readiness and preparation should they need to be used.
Saunders said it was important to share information about the triage tent at Sentara Albemarle to dispel rumors should members of the public see it and “assume and share false information and incite panic.”
“We are aware these are fearful times for many of our citizens,” she said. “We cannot reiterate enough the importance of getting your information from creditable sources which include the (Centers for Disease Control) and (the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services).”
According to the NCDHHS website, as of Sunday there were 32 cases of coronavirus in North Carolina, nearly half of them — 14 — in Wake County. Mecklenburg County had the second-largest number of reported cases, with four. Harnett, Forsyth, and Johnston counties have reported two each, while Chatham, Wayne, Watuga, Cabarras, Onslow, Craven, Durham and Brunswick have reported one each.
Nationwide, 1,694 coronavirus cases had been reported in the U.S. as of Sunday, 41 of which have resulted in death. There are no reported deaths from coronavirus in North Carolina.
The DHHS website also provide an update on testing for the coronavirus from the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health. As of Sunday, the state lab had completed 259 tests for the virus. However, that doesn’t include tests at universities and commercial labs, the website noted. The state lab said it also has supplies for approximately 410 patients, but noted that also doesn’t include supplies at university and commercial labs.
Saunders also used the opportunity to remind citizens to take precautions against the coronavirus.
“Remember, cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, wash your hands often, and as much as possible, practice social distancing,” she said. “If you have a fever or cough and require medical care, call ahead to the doctor’s office, urgent care or emergency room and tell them about your symptoms.”