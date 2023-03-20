...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
EDT TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected tonight.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Sentara Albemarle to lift mask mandate Tuesday, 3 years after first Pasquotank COVID case reported
Sentara Albemarle Medical Center will lift its mask-wearing mandate for patients, staff and visitors on Tuesday, nearly three years to the date of the first reported COVID-19 case in Pasquotank County.
Although masks will still be strongly encouraged and available to anyone who wants to wear one, Sentara Albemarle will no longer mandate that they be worn while inside the hospital.
Norfolk, Virginia-based Sentara Healthcare, which operates Sentara Albemarle, made the announcement about the change in masking policy in a joint statement that also included four other heath care systems in the Hampton Roads, Virginia, area: Bon Secours, Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters Health System, Riverside Health System.
"Health systems in Hampton Roads have closely monitored COVID-19 activity for the past three years across our communities, using scientific data and the highest safety standards to guide our decisions throughout the pandemic," the statement reads. "Currently, health systems across the country are seeing a steady decrease in COVID-19, RSV, and flu patients — the three respiratory viruses that triggered a surge in emergency department visits and hospitalizations last fall."
The statement listed two exceptions to the masking policy change:
• Patients who are seeking treatment for a respiratory illness such as COVID-19 or the flu. They "should continue to wear a mask to prevent spreading the virus to others," the release said.
• Healthcare workers who interact with patients. They "must continue to follow standard and transmission-based precautions," according to the release.
The health care systems said they would continue to monitor Virginia's dashboard for cases of COVID-19 and respiratory illness. They also plan to make masks available to all patients and visitors who want to wear one. Health care staff who want to continue to wear a mask will also be allowed to do so.
The first case of COVID-19 in Pasquotank County was reported March 19, 2020.