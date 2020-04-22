Sentara Albemarle Medical Center will be reopening for some procedures like surgery starting this week, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management's coordinator said Wednesday.
The hospital had suspended procedures like surgeries to focus its response on the COVID-19 outbreak. However, it will be reopening for patients needing cardiology other procedures this week, Emergency Management Coordinator Christy Saunders said.
Before getting their procedure at the hospital, patients must first receive a COVID-19 test.
Sentara has set up a drive-through testing site at the hospital for patients needing COVID-19 clearance to have their procedure. The site is not open to public, Saunders said.
Patients are required to have a pre-op order 48 hours prior to the test and then self-isolate until the date of the procedure.
In other COVID-19 developments, Bertie County is reporting three more COVID-19 cases and Chowan County saw its number rise by one, bringing the eight-county region's total to 90.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning was 7,220, an increase of 269 from Tuesday. Meanwhile, the statewide death toll from the respiratory disease rose to 242, an increase of 29 from Tuesday.
Three of those deaths have been in Albemarle Regional Health Services' eight-county district, the most recent a 65-year-old Pasquotank resident whose death ARHS reported on Monday.
Four-hundred thirty-four people remain were being treated in a hospital for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of seven from Tuesday. The number of tests performed to detect the virus rose to 90,336, an increase of over 7,000.