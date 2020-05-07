Sentara Albemarle Medical Center is again allowing visitors to enter the hospital.
As of noon on Thursday, all hospital patients not being treated for COVID-19 or who are under investigation for COVID-19 are being allowed one visitor, Sentara Healthcare said on its website. Patients in the neonatal intensive care unit and end-of-life patients may have two visitors.
All visitors will be screened and have their temperature taken by a no-touch device before entering the hospital. Sentara will be providing a community-made mask to visitors who do not have their own. All hospital employees are also masked.
“Sentara is taking all necessary precautions to keep our hospitals safe and clean,” the hospital system said. All areas of the hospitals will be carefully cleaned and disinfected on an ongoing basis.”
In another COVID-19-related development, the Pasquotank Count Library has announced it will begin providing curbside service to patrons who place holds on materials or that are already on hold.
Christy Saunders, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management coordinator, said the library will remain closed during Phase One of the state’s easing of COVID-19 restrictions. However, library staff will call patrons about the arrival of items on hold and schedule a time for pickup. When patrons arrive at the library, they can notify the staff by calling 252-335-2473.
Library staff, who will be wearing a mask and gloves, will place the checked-out items on a folding table that will be stationed outside the library. Patrons can then pick up the item. Library staff will wipe the table after every patron visit.
Library staff are available to assist patrons Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. by phone or by email. Visit the library’s website, pasquotanklibrary.org, and click on the ‘About’ drop-down
menu.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 case count in Albemarle Regional Health Services’ eight-county region grew to 181 on Thursday, as Pasquotank, Gates, Currituck and Bertie counties all reported more positive cases. Pasquotank’s case count rose by one to 39, but only one of those cases is still active.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases grew by more 600 on Thursday to 13,397. The number of deaths rose by 30 to 507. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 rose by nine to 525 while the number of COVID-19 tests performed rose by 12,758.