Nearly all Sentara Healthcare employees, including the 1,000 who work at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and other Sentara facilities in northeastern North Carolina, are being rewarded for their work over the past year with bonuses of up to $2,000.
Howard P. Kern, president and CEO of the Norfolk, Virginia-based health care system, announced the bonuses in an email to employees on Monday, saying they were being awarded in recognition of the “significant challenges” Sentara workers have faced, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also noted the “creative solutions” Sentara staff have developed filing positions and managing “extremely high” patient volumes at its facilities.
“The tenacity and resiliency of the Sentara team has truly been inspirational to me as the rock- steady foundation on which our communities have come to rely, especially as we all hope to emerge from this pandemic,” he said in the email. “Each of you embodies the mission of improving health every day.”
Kern said Sentara caregivers and “patient-facing” support staff at Sentara facilities will receive a $2,000 bonus, while all other staff will receive a $1,000 bonus. Those eligible for the bonus include physicians and any employee up to the director level; full-time, part-time or flexi pool workers who are not on a “temporary internal or external traveler assignment”; those hired on or before Nov. 20 and who are still employed by Sentara on Dec. 9; and those who’ve worked any hours in the six months prior to Dec. 9.
Sentara estimates 98.5% of its employees will receive the bonus.