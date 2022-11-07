...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO 1 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
seas 7 to 12 ft expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and the coastal waters from Duck to Oregon
Inlet.
* WHEN...From 1 AM Tuesday to 1 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Sentara awards $580K in grant funding to 8 area nonprofits
Eight area nonprofits will split more than $580,000 in grant funding from Norfolk, Virginia-based Sentara Healthcare.
The grants are part of Sentara Cares' fall grant cycle and the eight area recipients are among the more than 100 in Virginia and northeastern North Carolina receiving a total of $5 million, Sentara said in a press release.
Sentara said it prioritizes grants for programs and initiatives focused on behavioral health, housing, workforce training and career development, food security and "social determinants of health."
The eight local recipients include the Albemarle Area United Way, Inc., Albemarle Hopeline, River City Community Development Corp., Food Bank of the Albemarle and SOULS Ministry in Elizabeth City; the Albemarle Commission Area Agency on Aging in Hertford; the Boys & Girls Club of the Albemarle in Edenton; and Beloved Haven in Moyock.
Sentara didn't release specific grant amounts but some of the groups receiving funds released how much they'll be receiving and the purpose for which the funding will be used.
The Albemarle Area United Way will be receiving $15,000 for its Community Care Collaborative, an initiative that provides emergency financial assistance to residents in Pasquotank, Camden, Perquimans and Gates counties.
According to Area Agency on Aging Director Laura Alvarico, the agency's $14,850 grant will help it provide temporary meals to older adults at "high risk of malnutrition" following a hospital stay.
"These individuals will be identified by the hospital discharge planners and referred to our office to provide meals for up to two weeks after a hospital stay," Alvarico said. "Clients will also be assessed for other community-based services offered by the Area Agency on Aging to help older adults successfully safety age in place."
The Boys and Girls Club of the Albemarle will use its $10,000 grant for its Youth Connect Emotional Wellness program, director Elizabeth Mitchell said in an email.
Through Youth Connect, Liz Brentjens, a licensed clinical social worker, works with club members on issues like self-control, emotional awareness, communication and problem solving, Mitchell said.
"People with better social-emotional skills report participating in fewer risk behaviors, including substance use and smoking," she said. "Our program focuses on building the social-emotional skills that serve as protective factors in our club members and supports them in avoiding risk behavior."
The $581,979 received by the eight nonprofits is in addition to $750,000 Sentara Cares awarded to other area nonprofits over two previous grant cycles, a Sentara spokeswoman said.
Nearly half of the $5 million awarded in the Sentara Cares fall funding cycle will go to nonprofits focused on housing and behavioral health, the hospital system said. More than $1 million went to organizations focused on addressing hunger and food insecurity.
“Addressing the most pressing needs of our communities and improving total health and wellness are the foundation of our mission at Sentara,” said Sherry Norquist, Sentara director of community engagement and impact. “We are hopeful that through our ongoing investments and collaboration with community partners and faith-based leaders who share our mission, together, we will continue to create opportunities to advance health equity and eliminate disparities in the communities where we live, work, and play.”