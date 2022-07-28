Sentara Healthcare breaks ground on new hospital

Sentara Healthcare and city and county officials broke ground on construction of the new Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus at Halstead Boulevard Extended and Thunder Road, Thursday evening. 

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

