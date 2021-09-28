The public can now track how many COVID-19 patients are hospitalized at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City.
Sentara Healthcare said Tuesday it’s launched a new public dashboard that tracks the number of confirmed COVID-19 patients at all of its hospital facilities in Virginia and North Carolina. The tool is designed “to help the public understand trends of COVID-19 hospitalizations” in their community, the Norfolk, Virginia-based health care system said.
Data on the dashboard is updated every day, Monday through Friday. Besides showing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients in the hospital, the dashboard also includes the COVID-19 patients as a percentage of the hospital’s total in-patients.
On Tuesday, for example, there were 21 confirmed COVID-19 patients at SMAC. That was 25% of the hospital’s in-patients.
Sentara said it continues to see high numbers of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at its facilities, “the large majority” of whom are unvaccinated.
Sentara said the increase in patients requiring hospitalization, partly caused by the rise in COVID-19 patients, and nationwide hospital staffing challenges are combining to cause “longer wait times for all patients,” particularly in hospital emergency rooms. It’s also led to increased workloads for healthcare workers, Sentara said.
Access Sentara’s COVID-19 hospitalization dashboard at https://www.sentara.com/albemarle-north-carolina/covid-19-information/hospitalized-patient-dashboard.aspx/.