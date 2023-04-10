business olympics 2

Meagan Fiedler (right) returns the ball while playing pickleball during the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Albemarle's first-ever Business Olympics at Knobbs Creek Recreation Center, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Sentara Healthcare has donated $30,000 to support Elizabeth City’s plan to construct pickleball courts next to the Elizabeth Street tennis courts.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Sentara Healthcare has donated $30,000 to support Elizabeth City’s plan to construct pickleball courts next to the Elizabeth Street tennis courts.

City Council voted unanimously Monday to accept the donation. Council also agreed to officially accept a $150,000 appropriation from the General Assembly for downtown street infrastructure improvements and lighting.