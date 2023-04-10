...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and central,
south central and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Meagan Fiedler (right) returns the ball while playing pickleball during the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Albemarle's first-ever Business Olympics at Knobbs Creek Recreation Center, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Sentara Healthcare has donated $30,000 to support Elizabeth City’s plan to construct pickleball courts next to the Elizabeth Street tennis courts.
City Council voted unanimously Monday to accept the donation. Council also agreed to officially accept a $150,000 appropriation from the General Assembly for downtown street infrastructure improvements and lighting.
Pickleball — a sport that is a mix of tennis, badminton and ping pong — is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country. It is especially popular with seniors and baby boomers who are quickly approaching retirement.
Players use a paddle, which resembles an oversized ping pong paddle, and a hard plastic ball that is very similar to a Whiffle ball. The court is about a third of the size of a tennis court and doubles and mixed doubles seems to be much more popular than singles play.
The city has pickleball lines on a tennis court on Elizabeth Street but a resident at a community meeting with city officials last May said the lines are hard to understand and that more pickleball courts are needed.
“Just a few years ago, people didn’t even know what pickleball was, now we can’t build the courts fast enough,” Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation Director Sean Clark said in a press release. “We’re elated that Sentara is investing in our residents and helping them not only exercise, but have a lot of fun.”
Plans call for up to four pickleball courts on green space next to the tennis courts on Elizabeth Street. But a memo to City Council didn’t say what the total expected cost will be nor include a timeline for construction. The memo did say that the city is currently seeking additional grant funding for the project.
“With luck, we will secure additional funding this summer and proceed to construction in early FY23-24,” the memo stated.
Clark said Parks and Rec will promote organized pickleball, such as local tournaments, once the courts are constructed.
The city’s allocation of the $150,000 said it would be used for Americans with Disabilities Act improvements for intersections and curbing ($75,000), sidewalk, street and parking improvements ($45,000) and lighting and safety improvements ($30,000).
The grant funding from the General Assembly was appropriated in late 2021 but the grant was held open to allow the city to use the money in conjunction with the Water Street Transformation Project.
The city recently received a $641,000 Rural Transformation grant for that downtown revitalization project that may include new sidewalks on Water Street and improvements to Mariners’ Wharf Park.