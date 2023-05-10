Dr. Sherwin Stewart, interim president of Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, speaks at a breakfast meeting between Sentara Health health equity and diversity officers and local church leaders in the community room of The Shoppes at Renaissance in Elizabeth City, Tuesday.
Dr. Sherwin Stewart, interim president of Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, speaks at a breakfast meeting between Sentara Health health equity and diversity officers and local church leaders in the community room of The Shoppes at Renaissance in Elizabeth City, Tuesday.
Sentara Health’s efforts to ensure all residents have access and opportunity to the same high level of healthcare made significant inroads during the COVID-19 pandemic, says Sentara Albemarle Medical Center’s new interim president.
“Our health equity initiative found its true purpose during the pandemic,” Sherwin Stewart told a group of church pastors Tuesday. “That’s when Iris Lundy and her team made connections with faith groups and community organizations that we’ve never seen before. The result was successful testing and vaccinations for thousands of people we might have missed and new trust within the communities.”
Lundy is the health equity director for Sentara Health. She and Stewart joined Sentara Health’s health equity and diversity officers and chief medical physicians at a meeting with more than 30 area church pastors in the community room of The Shoppes at Renaissance on McMorrine Street, Tuesday.
Sentara Health, which officially changed its name from Sentara Healthcare last week, held Tuesday’s event to introduce church leaders to the progress the Norfolk-based healthcare system says it’s made improving health equity for all residents of northeastern North Carolina. It was also a time for pastors to ask questions and to discuss measures their churches have taken to improve the health of their congregations and communities.
Lundy encouraged church leaders to comment on Sentara’s current services but also provide feedback on how the health system can improve its outreach.
“Let’s talk about what we’re doing well and then what we can do well together to improve our community,” she said.
Pastor Nina Davis of Victory Life Christian Center was the first to respond. She thanked Sentara officials for the care a member of her church received during recent in-patient treatment at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Davis went on to note that diabetes and other health issues members of her congregation face could be improved by proper nutrition.
“We have so many families and individuals that some of the problems could be solved by just eating healthy,” Davis said. “But they can’t afford it, and you’ve seen the prices in the grocery stores lately.”
Davis said she is not sure how the problem of providing healthier food options can be solved but it is something that concerns her and her community.
During the pandemic, Sentara Health worked with area churches to host COVID-19 testing sites and vaccination clinics.
According to Sentara Health spokesman Dale Gauding, Lundy formed partnerships with faith-based organizations in the early stages of the pandemic.
“We made so many connections during COVID,” he said. “It broke down a lot of barriers” with different community populations.
Gauding said that early in the pandemic Lundy partnered with the Muslim community in Hampton, Virginia, to provide COVID-19 services after sunset during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.
Also attending Tuesday’s meeting was Dr. Keith Newby, Sentara’s medical director for health equity.
“As a physician I have the unique opportunity to be able to give insight on medical conditions and how that impacts communities,” said Newby, a cardiologist.
Newby explained that his role is to work with Lundy in evaluating communities to understand their specific health challenges and to find solutions.
Wendy Pierce, coordinator for benefits and grants for Sentara Health, and her colleague and community benefit project manager Tyrah Vann provided a brief presentation on the health system’s grants program known as Sentara Cares.
Sentara Cares was started in 2021 to provide grants to community partners to be used for projects that promote equal access to health care. Many of the churches represented at Tuesday’s event are recipients of past Sentara Cares grants.
Last July, Sentara Health announced eight area education institutions and nonprofits would share a total of $300,000 in grants. The funds were among a total of $5 million in Sentara Cares grants awarded to 71 groups, agencies and nonprofits in Virginia and North Carolina.
In northeastern North Carolina, Sentara Cares has awarded more than $1 million in the last two years.
“Since 2021, we’ve had the privilege to provide over $1.5 million in funding to community-based organizations, more than 30 of them,” Pierce said.
Dr. Jordan Asher, executive vice president and chief physician executive for Sentara Health, spoke briefly on the history of the grants program.
“The microgrants really started for Sentara in a room just like this,” Asher said. “Where we were, a couple of years ago, working with some faith-based leaders in another community area and really began to have the conversation, ‘Let’s figure out how we can best help you help us help you.”
The result was that Sentara officials realized that faith organizations, who play a leading role in their communities, lacked the start-up money and support to provide residents health awareness and education services.
For more information about Sentara Health’s grants program, visit Sentara Cares at sentaracares.com.