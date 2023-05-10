Sentara Health’s efforts to ensure all residents have access and opportunity to the same high level of healthcare made significant inroads during the COVID-19 pandemic, says Sentara Albemarle Medical Center’s new interim president.

“Our health equity initiative found its true purpose during the pandemic,” Sherwin Stewart told a group of church pastors Tuesday. “That’s when Iris Lundy and her team made connections with faith groups and community organizations that we’ve never seen before. The result was successful testing and vaccinations for thousands of people we might have missed and new trust within the communities.”