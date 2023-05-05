NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk, Virginia-based Sentara Healthcare has officially changed its name to Sentara Health.
The healthcare system, which operates Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and is constructing a new 88-bed hospital on a $200 million hospital campus in Elizabeth City, made the announcement Thursday.
Sentara said in a press release that the change, which also includes introducing a new logo, reflects its “enhanced focus on promoting the overall health and well-being of our consumers — our patients, members, and communities — who are at the center of everything we do.”
The hospital system also said the change also represents the “deepening alignment” between its healthcare services and health plans. Sentara said it plans to retire both its Optima Health and Virginia Premier brands and unify them under one brand, Sentara Health Plans.
“It is an exciting day for all of us here at Sentara,” Sentara Health President and CEO Dennis Matheis said in the release. “Our new name and logo help us show our commitment to making healthcare simple, seamless, personal, and more affordable.”
According to Sentara, the “brand refresh” reflects more than a year of market research and consultation with, among others, patients, staff, and the communities in Virginia and northeastern North Carolina it serves. The healthcare system employs 30,000 workers, operates 12 hospitals, including SAMC, and its Sentara Health Plans division serves more than 1.2 million members in Virginia and Florida.
Sentara said its “contemporary and bolder logo” keeps some of the elements of its original log, including its “swoosh,” while also making it more “modern, people-centered and approachable.” Sentara said its “connection to the communities” it serves informed the new logo’s design.
Sentara Health said it will now begin a multi-year process of updating its logo at Sentara facilities across Virginia and northeastern North Carolina.
According to a spokeswoman for SAMC, the new Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus off Thunder Road and Halstead Boulevard Extended will be one of the first Sentara facilities to get the new logo on its signs when its new medical office building opens this summer.
While the healthcare system will now officially be called Sentara Health, it will still “go by the name people call us in conversation, Sentara,” according to the release.