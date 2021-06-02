Norfolk, Virginia-based Sentara Healthcare, the operator of Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, and Greensboro-based Cone Health have decided not to move forward with affiliation plans but will instead remain independent health care systems.
In a joint press release, Sentara and Cone Health officials said they had been working on an affiliation plan since announcing the effort last August. However, their respective boards decided by "mutual agreement" late last week not to proceed with the effort.
"As this work progressed, we realized that each of our communities and key stakeholders require support and commitments from our respective organizations that are better served by remaining independent," the release states. "The decision was a difficult one, but both organizations remain dedicated to advancing our common goal of providing outstanding care for our respective communities."
Sentara President and Chief Executive Officer Howard P. Kern said the two health systems have many "similarities that served as the basis" for the affiliation study. He said the decision not to affiliate would "not alter either organization's ongoing commitment" to meeting the needs of their communities.
"Sentara and Cone Health remain aligned and in agreement that our first priority is to those we serve, and we believe this will be better done as independent organizations,“ he said. “I have no doubt that Cone Health will remain a top tier health system and will continue to pursue new and innovative ways to provide value for North Carolinians for years to come.”
Terry Akin, Cone Health CEO, said the two healthcare systems embarked on the affiliation study to determine if a merger would best serve their communities. Both "mutually decided," Akin said, that they could "best serve our communities by remaining independent organizations."
Akin was also complimentary of Sentara Healthcare.
"We have developed a high regard for the excellent services and outcomes Sentara delivers, and we expect both our organizations to continue to advance our common goals of providing outstanding care for our respective communities,” Akin said.
FD Hornaday III, chairman of Cone Health Board of Directors, said Cone officials were certain after "significant evaluation" that not proceeding with the merger was the "best path forward" for the health care system.
Dian Calderone, chairwoman of the Sentara Healthcare Board of Directors, said the healthcare systems had undertaken the study with a "shared goal of improving and advancing healthcare in Virginia and North Carolina." She said Sentara had learned "a great deal" during the affiliation study that "will serve us well in the future."