Sentara Cares

Dr. Phil Jackson, (center) president of Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, presents Laura Alverico, director of the Albemarle Commission Area Agency on Aging’s Senior Nutrition Program, a triangle-shaped terrarium filled with succulent plants during the Sentara Cares North Carolina Grant Partner Appreciation Luncheon at Mid-Atlantic Christian University, Dec. 15. At left is Wendy Pierce, manager of community benefits & grants for Sentara Healthcare.

 Photo courtesy SAMC

Representatives from 20 area nonprofits, government agencies, foundations, and a local university recently attended an appreciation luncheon hosted by Sentara Healthcare to say thanks for the work they do in the region.

The Dec. 15 Sentara Cares North Carolina Grant Partner Appreciation Luncheon at Mid-Atlantic Christian University also gave the attending agencies a chance to publicly thank Sentara for the $1.2 million in Sentara Cares grant funding the Norfolk, Virginia-based healthcare system distributed in the region this year. The healthcare system distributed a total of $10 million throughout Northeastern North Carolina and Virginia in 2022.