Sentara Albemarle Medical Center employees are about to see more money in their paychecks.
SAMC employees who work in environmental services, food service, materials management and some entry-level clinical support positions will benefit as a result of Sentara Healthcare’s institution of a $15 per hour minimum starting wage across its entire system.
Sentara announced in late 2019 that it would incrementally increase its starting wage to $15 an hour by next January. However, spokesman Dale Gauding said the hospital recently decided to accelerate the increase.
“Ninety-nine employees at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center will benefit from this $15-an-hour starting wage,” Gauding said of the new starting wage. “They are in a variety of areas, but it is mainly food service and materials management.”
The new $15-an-hour starting wage is more than double the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.
The hospital also is also giving employees a 3-percent merit pay increase. Sentara said it is investing $43 million in “our team members” with the merit pay increase.
The enhancements in pay are in addition to a “Gift of Gratitude” program at the hospital. Most employees were given between $750 to $1,500 for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare said the increases will take effect in May and benefit more than 90 percent of Sentara’s 28,300 employees. Sentara has around 1,000 employees in the local area.
“At Sentara, we strive to attract, retain and engage a diverse workforce committed to our mission to improve health every day,” said Sentara Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer Becky Sawyer. “We know our people are our future.”