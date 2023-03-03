TODAY
Health, Fitness Expo
A Health and Fitness Expo held in conjunction with the U.S. Coast Guard Marathon continues at the K.E. White Center from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Mammography van
Sentara Albemarle Medical Center will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the first visit to Elizabeth City by Sentara Healthcare’s new mammography van. The van will be on site at the Coast Guard Marathon Health Expo site at the K.E. White Center at 11 a.m. Sentara is taking appointments for mammograms while the van is here but walk-ins are also accepted. Schedule appointments at 757-736-0040 or email mobilemammo@sentara.com.
Active Adults movie
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a screening of the film “Where the Crawdads Sing” at 1 p.m. and “Rescued by Ruby” on Friday, March 17, at 1 p.m.
VFW fish fry
Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a fish fry open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $12. All proceeds will go toward the post’s new Community Care Program.
First Friday ArtWalk
The First Friday ArtWalk for March will be held in downtown Elizabeth City from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Various artists and their artworks will be featured.
Coast Guard Marathon
The U.S. Coast Guard Marathon will be held in Elizabeth City Friday and Saturday. The marathon’s 5K race will be held Friday starting at 4 p.m. The half marathon and full marathon will be held Saturday starting at 7:30 a.m. Both races also start and finish downtown.
SATURDAY
Scouts breakfast
Cub Scout Pack 150 in Hertford will host a pancake and sausage breakfast at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, from 7 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $8.
Ruritan breakfast
The Nixonton Ruritan Club will host an all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage breakfast at the clubhouse on Halls Creek Road from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Cost is $6 for adults, $3 for kids younger than 10.
Virginia Symphony
Elizabeth City State University will host a performance by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra as part of the Community Connections Performance and Lecture Series at 7:30 p.m. in the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center. Registration for the free event is required and tickets must be presented at the door. Register at https://bit.ly/3JCO2d6.
MONDAY
Friends of Library
The Friends of the Camden County Public Library will meet in the library’s meeting room at 2 p.m.
Computer classes
The Pasquotank County Library will host the following computer classes: Excel 1 Monday; Word 1 Tuesday; Excel 2 on Thursday. All classes are at 4 p.m.
TUESDAY
League wine tasting
The League of Women Voters of Northeastern North Carolina will host an International Women’s Day Wine Tasting fundraiser at 2 Souls Wine Bar at 512 E. Main St., Elizabeth City, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will feature wines produced by women-owned and operated vineyards, speakers and door prizes. The event is sold out.
Library programs
The Pasquotank County Library will host a St. Patrick’s Day program with Brittany from the Albemarle Alliance for Children and Families for kids ages 3-5 with an adult. A similar program will be Wednesday for kids ages 1-2. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
River City Toastmasters
The River City Toastmasters will meet virtually from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. In order to attend via Zoom, visit the Toastmasters’ webpage and press “contact us.”
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a veal parmesan meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank County NAACP will hold a general membership meeting by Zoom at 7:15 p.m. For access, call 267-6868.
THURSDAY
Museum Tot Time
Museum of the Albemarle will hold a Tot Time program on the Leigh family portraits at 10 a.m. The program is for kids ages 3-5 accompanied by an adult.
Pasquotank vacancy
The Pasquotank Democratic Party will accept applications for the vacant seat on the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners at 6 p.m. at 717 Small Drive, Elizabeth City. Contact: 757-274-5659.
UPCOMING
Electricity workshop
Currituck County 4-H will host a workshop on “Electricity, Circuits and Wiring” for youth ages 5-7 at the Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension, March 10, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. There is a $5 fee. The registration deadline is March 6. Register at https://Cloverbudelectric2023.eventbrite.com.
Seeds of Success
Seeds of Success will host a Women in STEM program presented by Mrs. Devin Wilder, Saturday, March 11, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Pasquotank Dems
The Pasquotank Democratic Party will meet in Courtroom A of the Pasquotank County Courthouse Monday, March 13, at 7 p.m.
Library programs
The Pasquotank Library will host the program, “What’s the Weather Today?” for kids ages 3-5 with an adult Tuesday, March 14. A similar program will be held Wednesday, March 15, for kids ages 1-2. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
Library classes
The Pasquotank Library will host the following computer classes: Excel 2, Monday, March 13; Word 2, , Tuesday, March 14; Facebook, Wednesday, March 15; and PowerPoint, Thursday, March 16.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host its monthly History for Lunch program on Wednesday, March 15, at noon. Robert Waters, a local historian, will provide a narrative and history of Celtic and traditional Irish selections played on such instruments as the banjo, button accordion, autoharp, folk, and spoons. The program will both live and on Zoom at the museum’s website and Facebook page.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a corned beef and cabbage meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, March 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Bilingual storytime
The Pasquotank Library will host Bilingual Storytime for kids ages 1-5 Wednesday, March 16, at 3 p.m. Event includes stories, songs, and games in both English and Spanish.
Pollinators exhibit
Museum of the Albemarle will open a poster exhibition, “Pollination Investigation,” March 20. The exhibition explores the relationship between flowers and pollinators like bees, beetles, butterflies, hummingbirds, flies, moths and wind. The exhibit is made possible by the Smithsonian Gardens and the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a meatball sub sandwich meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, March 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Tribute to Foster
Museum of the Albemarle will host area school students in grades 6-12 for a Tribute to Stephen Foster program Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. Robert Waters, a local historian, will talk about how the events in Foster’s life shaped his music. Registration is required. Contact Lori Meads at lori.meads@ncdcr.gov or by calling (252) 331-4054.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a porkchop meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, March 29, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
ONGOING
Volunteers needed
The Albemarle Area Agency on Aging is seeking to fill 46 vacant positions on the Community Advisory Committee. Volunteers work to improve the quality of life and quality of care for residents in long-term care facilities by visiting those facilities on a regular basis and advocating for facility residents and their families. There is some criteria for the position. Contact: Melissa Hines at (252)404-7086 or visit www.albemarlecommission.org.