Sentara Albemarle Medical Center was placed on a brief lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a person was observed in the parking lot of the Elizabeth City hospital with a firearm.
No one was injured and there was never a threat to hospital personnel or others, said interim city police Chief Phil Webster.
The incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. when an unidentified male was seen in a parked vehicle in the hospital parking lot securing a weapon.
“A passerby observed this activity and out of an abundance of caution notified police,” Webster said.
According to Webster, the man turned out to be preparing to visit a patient at the hospital. The hospital was able to end the lockdown within 30 minutes, he said.
“There were no threats to the public and no charges have been made,” the interim chief said. “We are however very appreciative of the individual who made the report of this activity. If you see something, say something.”
The hospital released a statement Tuesday afternoon.
“The Elizabeth City Police Department responded, spoke with the individual, and determined that there was no threat,” the statement read. “The firearm was removed from campus to be in compliance with Sentara Healthcare’s no-weapons policy. The lockdown was lifted and the hospital resumed normal operations.”